  • NHL trade rumors: Elliotte Friedman claims Maple Leafs are "trying to move money around" amid Jack Roslovic interest

NHL trade rumors: Elliotte Friedman claims Maple Leafs are "trying to move money around" amid Jack Roslovic interest

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Aug 04, 2025 03:36 GMT
Elliotte Friedman claims Maple Leafs are "trying to move money around" amid Jack Roslovic interest

The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly interested in forward Jack Roslovic. The team is actively working to manage its salary cap to facilitate a potential move, with five or six other teams also in the mix for the 28-year-old free agent.

In his 32 Thoughts column, insider Elliotte Friedman reports that the Toronto Maple Leafs have interest in forward Jack Roslovic:

"Another player we talked about for Toronto was Jack Roslovic; there's still a few teams looking at him; I've heard 5 or 6 [teams]; we know with Toronto, they're trying to move money around," via NHL Rumour Report on X.
Jack Roslovic, coming off a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, recorded 22 goals and 17 points in 81 games with the Hurricanes last season.

His versatility as a center/right wing, combined with his playoff experience, makes him an attractive depth option for Toronto, although cap constraints are a key hurdle.

The 28-year-old was drafted 25th overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2015 NHL draft and spent four seasons with the club before being traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2020-21 season.

Roslovic also had a brief stint of 19 games with the NY Rangers in the 2023-24 season. He has amassed 260 points through 102 goals and 158 assists in 526 career games.

Elliotte Friedman provides latest on Nick Robertson and the Toronto Maple Leafs after settling arbitration case

Nick Robertson and the Toronto Maple Leafs avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.825 million contract for the 2025-26 season on Aug. 2, just a day before the scheduled hearing.

On his "32 Thoughts" podcast, Friedman weighed in on trade speculation linking Robertson to the Pittsburgh Penguins, likely due to Penguins GM Kyle Dubas’ familiarity with Robertson from his time with the Leafs.

Friedman highlighted Toronto’s roster congestion, suggesting the Leafs may need to move players like Robertson to address their depth and salary cap constraints.

"You know Nick Robertson. I had a couple of people ask me about the possibility of Nick Robertson in Pittsburgh, just because, obviously, Kyle Dubas knows them," Friedman said.
"They (Robertson and Leafs) got the arbitration settled on Saturday at $1.825 million," Friedman said. "You know, the Maple Leafs have to clear some bodies there. They've got a lot of them," he added.

Nick Robertson notched 22 points through 15 goals and seven assists in 69 games last season.

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
