NHL trade rumors: Insider claims Islanders shot down Mammoth's demand for $73.2M forward for a chance at drafting James Hagens

NHL insider David Pagnotta reported that the New York Islanders rejected the chance to draft James Hagens in a significant trade offer from the Utah Mammoth that centered around star forward Mathew Barzal.

The Mammoth had reportedly offered their 4th pick in the 2025 NHL draft in exchange for Barzal, who is currently signed to an 8-year, $73.2 million contract with New York.

Utah was interested in highly touted prospect James Hagens, eventually drafted No. 7 by the Bruins, but was willing to give up the chance to draft him in a deal for the Islanders' star forward.

Speaking on the Sekeres & Price podcast, David Pagnotta said:

"One of the things I saw, a lot of different reports with respect to Utah and their discussions around the fourth overall pick. I had heard they wanted—it would have been a larger deal—but they wanted Mat Barzal in that mix if they were going to move the fourth overall pick." (18:00)

“I was told by someone with the Islanders that, “We like Hagens. I don’t know if we like him that much. So, obviously didn't get anywhere”

When asked if New York would "get crazy" and trade away Barzal, Pagnotta definitively stated that the team made it "very clear, very quickly" that they had no interest in moving the star forward.

Pagnotta said teams are always making calls to see if certain players could be on the market and what it might take to get them. He noted that word gets around fast, and while some clubs try to create pressure, it rarely changes anything.

He added that he would be extremely surprised if the Barzal trade option were even being considered at this point.

James Hagens' goal after joining Boston

James Hagens’s goal was straightforward - make it to the NHL as soon as possible. However, he knows he may need another year in college and is perfectly okay with that if it means improving his game.

"You want to be ready (put on muscle, gain weight). You want to be able to work for a roster spot at the Bruins, whether that's going back to school or doing it right away. I want to be a Bruin really bad ... I'll work towards that." James Hagens said, via NHL.com.

While playing for the storied franchise remains his ultimate ambition, James Hagens now understands the value of patience.

