NHL Trade Rumors: Insider claims Ottawa Senators & Buffalo Sabres working on blockbuster trade involving Dylan Cozens & $63,600,000 star

The Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres could be on the verge of an unexpected blockbuster deal on trade deadline day.

Reports have surfaced that Ottawa is working a trade that would send center Josh Norris and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker to Buffalo. The details are still being worked out, but it appears that they are closing in on crossing the finish line.

Former NHL player and current ESPN hockey insider Kevin Weekes broke the news on Friday on X (formerly Twitter).

"I’m told @Senators and @BuffaloSabres are working a potential trade which may include F’s Norris and Bernard Docker," Weekes tweeted.

Norris is in the third season of an eight-year $63,600,000 contract signed with the Senators in 2022 (per Spotrac). He is having a productive season, with 33 points (20 goals, 13 assists) in 53 games. The first-round pick (19th overall) in 2017 is talented but has been plagued by shoulder injuries throughout his career. He's missed 130 of 307 games in the last four seasons, which could be the main reason why Ottawa is willing to part ways.

Bernard-Docker is in the second season of a two-year $1,610,000 deal. The first round pick (26th overall) in 2018 has played in just 129 career games and could have more opportunity in Buffalo.

Dylan Cozens could be part of the return for the Senators

The Ottawa Senators are closing in on acquiring center Dylan Cozens as the main piece of the return for Josh Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker.

TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun shared the news in response to Kevin Weekes' original post on X.

"Further to what @KevinWeekes reported here, Dylan Cozens part of this trade both teams are working on," LeBrun tweeted.

Dylan Cozens is in the second season of a seven-year $49,700,000 deal. He has had a tough season, producing just 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 61 games. After a breakout 68-point (31 goals, 37 assists) campaign in 2022-23, Cozens has struggled in the two seasons since. A change of scenery and a fresh start in Ottawa could be exactly what he needs.

The Senators are back in action on Saturday for a massive game in the Eastern Conference playoff race against the New York Rangers. The puck drops at 12:30 p.m. EST at Canadian Tire Centre.

