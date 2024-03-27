NHL Trade Rumors: Insider clears the air on talks involving Senators' $64,000,000 star Thomas Chabot

Recent NHL trade rumors surrounding Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot have ignited discussions among hockey analysts. However, NHL insider Darren Dreger's recent statement offers a clearer perspective on Chabot's future with the Senators.

During a guest appearance on TSN 1200, Dreger addressed the speculation surrounding Chabot's potential trade and the contrasting opinions within the Ottawa fanbase.

“Well, that’s fine. You can have your opinion, you know, you’re an educated, knowledgeable hockey fan based on a strong Canadian market, but that’s not how management looks at Thomas Chabot. They look at him as being a key part of the future,” Dreger said.

Some believe that Chabot might be on the decline and could be a candidate for a trade, while others suggest that another defenseman, Jakob Chychrun, might be the one on the move.

One crucial aspect could be the Senators' stance on Chabot's value to the team. Despite being the more expensive player with his hefty $64,000,000 contract signed in 2019, Chabot remains a key part of the Senators' future plans, according to the team's management.

Taking a closer look at Thomas Chabot's performance during the 2023-24 NHL season, he has played 43 games, scoring eight goals and contributing 19 assists for 27 points. While his plus-minus rating stands at -4, indicating some defensive challenges, Chabot has also spent 20 minutes in the penalty box.

Thomas Chabot failed to contribute to Senators' 5-3 win

Jakob Chychrun's second power-play goal broke the tie with 3:03 left, securing a 5-3 victory for the Ottawa Senators against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night. Chychrun scored two goals. Thomas Chabot failed to score in 22 minutes of ice time.

Despite limited offensive zone time in the third period, Chychrun praised the team's perseverance in finding a way to win.

“Not a lot of O-zone time in the third that’s for sure,” Chychrun said (h/t AP News). "The boys did a heck of a job of sticking with it and finding a way.

“They out-chanced us and we had a goalie that was standing on his head for us and we’re able to find a way at the end, so it’s nice to come out on top of this one,” Chychrun added.

Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson also contributed goals, while goaltender Joonas Korpisalo made 33 saves to help secure the win.

The Senators look ahead to their next game against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.