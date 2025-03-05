NHL Trade Rumors: Insider Darren Dreger claims 8 teams 'swirling around' Flyers star, Maple Leafs in the mix

It's been an up-and-down season for the Philadelphia Flyers, who have struggled to consistently put wins together and gain valuable ground in the Eastern Conference.

With the National Hockey League Trade Deadline on the horizon, the prevailing thought is that a player the Flyers will be parting ways with is forward Scott Laughton, mostly known as a defensive-minded forward. The Flyers signed Laughton to a five-year, $15 million deal in 2021 with a cap hit of $3 million.

According to noted NHL Insider Darren Dreger, eight teams have expressed interest in acquiring Laughton from the Flyers at the Deadline.

"As many as 8 teams swirling around the Flyers with calls on Scott Laughton," he wrote on his X account. "The center market is shrinking so Briere is in no rush. 1st round picks are in play, but there could be room for improvement as the week unfolds."

Analyst Anthony Di Marco of The Daily Faceoff hinted at the idenity of some of those teams, and included several teams in the East along with a Western top team.

"Teams include the Devils, Leafs, Senators, and Jets. Can't say for certain, but I wouldn't be shocked if TO is pushing the hardest."

The Winnipeg Jets would make sense for Laughton, as they are not only the top team in the NHL but would also like to add valuable depth to their roster in an effort to ensure they can go on a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is this Friday afternoon, and all deals must be completed by 3:00 PM EST.

Scott Laughton has played his entire NHL career with the Flyers

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Laughton was selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft by the Flyers while playing with the Oshawa Generals of the OHL.

He would make his debut with the Flyers during the abbreviated 2012-13 NHL season that began in January of 2013 thanks to a work stoppage.

He's gone on to play in 659 career games with the Flyers, scoring 106 goals with 159 assists. Additionally, he's added six goals with four assists in 24 career postseason games.

Laughton has represented Canada on the international stage, suiting up for Team Canada during the 2023 IIHF World Championship games. He's also an ambassador with the You Can Play Foundation, aimed at combatting homophobia in professional sports.

