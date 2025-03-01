“Welcome to Toronto my guy”: Fans speculate about Scott Laughton's future after cryptic "The Last Supper" photo amid rumors

Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton sparked a flurry of speculation with his cryptic social media post on Friday night.

Ad

Laughton posted a photo on Instagram recreating Leonardo da Vinci's famous painting "The Last Supper" with himself cast as Jesus and Erik Johnson, Travis Konecny and other Flyers’ members as the apostles.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With the NHL trade deadline approaching on March 7, the post comes at an intriguing time. Laughton's name has been frequently mentioned in trade rumors, with teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs reportedly interested in acquiring the veteran center.

Fans reacted to Laughton’s post on X, with one tweeting:

"Welcome to Toronto my guy"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another wrote:

"If it truly is your last supper with Philly, thank you Laughts.."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Not laughts trying to recreat the last supper perfectly. We will miss you a lot you beautiful man." one wrote.

"We will miss you, Scotty! You have given it all to this organization and for that we thank you!," another wrote.

"Well Scott you were always a soldier man a true Flyer through and through. The rest of league certainly can see your valuable to any team, real glue guy. Nice shot you got on quitter btw!," a user commented.

Ad

"Brother if this is it, we all love you and you have honored the O&B. Also this is hilarious," another wrote.

In 57 games this season, Laughton has 11 goals and 16 assists.

NHL Insider’s take on Scott Laughton's potential trade to the Maple Leafs

On Tuesday's edition of TSN's Insider Trading, NHL insider Darren Dreger discussed Scott Laughton as a potential trade target for the Toronto Maple Leafs. According to Dreger, the Flyers' asking price for Laughton is a first-round draft pick or a prospect of equal value.

Ad

"You also have Scotty Laughton of the Philadelphia Flyers. The ask, a little bit less. It’s a first-round draft pick or an equal-value prospect unless Philadelphia has to take a player or a contract back, and then it’s a first-plus. So, two great options for the Leafs," Dreger said.

However, if Philadelphia has to take on a player or contract from Toronto as a part of the deal, the price goes up to a first-rounder plus additional compensation.

Scott Laughton has spent his entire 12-year NHL career with the Flyers. He has 106 goals and 265 points over 658 career games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama