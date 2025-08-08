NHL trade rumors: Insider floats Oilers' Mattias Janmark & Adam Henrique as potential fodder to acquire 'bigger' Top 9 forward

NHL insider Bob Stauffer suggested that the Edmonton Oilers may be looking to shed a contract in the near future as they aim to build cap space and potentially acquire a "bigger" top-9 forward.

Ad

On the Oilers Now podcast on Thursday, Stauffer suggests that the team is not done making moves this offseason, hinting that a change to the lineup could be on the horizon.

“Maybe see Edmonton shed a contract," Stauffer said. "I could foresee a scenario where Edmonton builds cap space. And then come the deadline, adds a bigger Top 9 forward in the mix. Just take it for what it’s worth.”

Ad

Trending

The insider suggested that the Oilers may look to move out either Mattias Janmark or Adam Henrique in order to create the necessary cap space for a potential deadline acquisition.

“People ask me about (forward Mattias) Janmark. I think Janmark's a useful player, but you know, Henrique's got a no movement clause, so it's probably not happening.” Stauffer said.

Stauffer suggested he could see a scenario where, ideally, the Oilers build up cap space during the season and eventually add a bigger top-nine forward to strengthen the lineup before the 2026 trade deadline.

Ad

Janmark, who is signed to a 3-year, $4.35 million contract, scored a career-low two goals in 80 games last season. Meanwhile, Henrique, who is on a 2-year, $6 million deal, had 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) over 81 games in his first full season with Edmonton.

Moving either of these players would provide the Oilers with additional cap flexibility as they look to potentially upgrade their forward group.

Bob Stauffer on Oilers' Trent Frederic signing

The Oilers have had a busy offseason, highlighted by the signing of forward Trent Frederic to an eight-year, $50 million deal. However, Stauffer pointed out that the contract’s price tag hasn’t been universally well-received.

Ad

“Yeah, and the Oilers signed Trent Frederic to the eight year deal," Stauffer said. "And not everybody likes the price point… It’s our belief that the Oilers are not done, that you may see between now and when we drop the puck for the first game of the regular season, a change in the lineup."

Stauffer believes the Oilers will likely make a move ahead of their season opener against the Calgary Flames on October 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama