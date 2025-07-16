NHL Trade Rumors: Insider labels Leafs' Brandon Carlo an easier trade asset than $60,000,000 D-man to fill Mitch Marner-void 

Following Mitch Marner's departure to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves with a gaping hole in their forward group.

In the aftermath of losing Marner, NHL insider Nick Kypreos has suggested that defenseman Brandon Carlo may be an easier trade asset for the Leafs to add scoring up front.

The Maple Leafs pulled off a sign-and-trade deal that sent Mitch Marner to the Golden Knights, ending his nine-year run in Toronto and creating a big gap up front for the team to fill.

While Morgan Rielly, who has an eight-year, $60,000,000 contract, is also a potential trade candidate, his no-movement clause complicates matters. In contrast, Carlo, who was acquired by the Leafs at the trade deadline, has a more favorable eight-team no-trade list, making him a potentially easier asset to move.

"It may be hard to believe the Leafs would trade away Carlo so soon after paying a steep price to acquire him..." Kypreos said via Sportsnet.

"Right-shot, minute-munching defencemen will always have a market in the NHL and so Carlo is the one trade chip that could command a lot of attention. He could be part of a deal that adds some scoring to the forward group as they recover from the loss of Mitch Marner," he added.

Whether the Leafs ultimately decide to move Carlo or not remains to be seen. But with a need to add offense after losing Mitch Marner, he appears to be their most valuable trade chip at the moment, according to Kypreos.

NHL analyst Jason Demers's take on Maple Leafs after Mitch Marner's departure

While acknowledging Mitch Marner's loss is significant, analyst Jason Demers believes the Leafs can still find success by tightening up defensively and relying on their depth.

"They have four solid lines, a really good D-core and goaltending," Demers said on "FanDuel Overdrive "(Timestamp: 35:26 onwards). "You look at Craig Berube and the style he's implemented. They’re just going to have to continue to get even tighter defensively and play that hard-nosed system."

Demers thinks the Leafs can adopt a shutdown style to make up for the loss of offense. Additionally, he noted GM Kyle Dubas still has cap flexibility and assets to supplement the roster if needed before the trade deadline.

