NHL Trade Rumors: Insider links Toronto Maple Leafs to Arizona Coyotes for $3,900,000 defenseman

As the NHL trade deadline looms closer, rumors swirl around potential moves, and one of the latest involves the Toronto Maple Leafs eyeing Arizona Coyotes Matt Dumba. The defenseman is in the midst of a one-year rental deal with the Coyotes after an offseason of minimal substantial offers.

Hockey insider Chris Johnson, speaking on TSN's "Insider Trading" segment, suggested that the Coyotes seem poised to part ways with Dumba, making him an attractive target for the Toronto Maple Leafs:

"I do think Arizona is committed to moving on from him... He is a player that makes sense for the Maple Leafs."

Despite the Coyotes showcasing Dumba with increased ice time in their recent matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto's acquisition of Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks adds a layer of uncertainty in their pursuit of Dumba. However, Johnson maintains that there's still potential for a deal, especially considering the Coyotes' history of flexible trade negotiations.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' interest in Dumba isn't new; they reportedly pursued him as a free agent last summer. While Dumba's performance this season may not be stellar, with a -14 plus-minus rating and nine points in 55 games, his physical presence on the ice, evidenced by a career-high 144 hits, could offer valuable support to Toronto's defensive lineup.

How Matt Dumba Deal to Toronto Maple Leafs Could Get Done: Johnson compares potential deal to Nick Bjugstad's deal from last season

One potential hurdle in acquiring Dumba could be the Coyotes' asking price, rumored to be a first-round pick. Given Dumba's underwhelming stats this season, such a demand may not be enticing enough for the Maple Leafs or other interested teams.

However, Johnson speculated that the Coyotes might be open to alternative trade scenarios, reminiscent of their deal involving Nick Bjugstad last year. Bjugstad was sent to the Edmonton Oilers for minimal return to the Coyotes, but Bjugstad returned to Arizona in free agency.

With the trade deadline fast approaching, the Maple Leafs must weigh their options carefully. While Dumba could address some of its defensive needs, Toronto's management must assess whether the potential benefits outweigh the cost, both in terms of trade assets and salary cap implications. Toronto may be better off settling for a less expensive blue-liner that has more terms left on their contract.

As the trade deadline frenzy intensifies, all eyes will be on the Maple Leafs and their pursuit of Dumba, with fans awaiting news of whether a deal will materialize and how it could impact their postseason aspirations.