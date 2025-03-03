NHL Trade Rumors: Insider Pierre LeBrun claims Blue Jackets may hold off trading $40,500,000 D-man despite massive interest

The Columbus Blue Jackets have a big decision to make regarding Ivan Provorov. The $40.5 million star defenseman has been highly regarded ahead of the trade deadline, but the Jackets may want to keep him as they strive for the playoffs.

Columbus owns a playoff spot right now, so it would be a tough sell to trade one of their key contributors. He is an unrestricted free agent at the end of this year, but they may not want to tank their playoff chances this year just because they might not re-sign a player in the offseason.

TSN insider Pierre LeBrun reported:

"The Blue Jackets continue to get calls on Ivan Provorov and will keep listening but at this point it would probably have to be quite the offer for Columbus to move the pending UFA D while sitting in a playoff spot. Likely take another run at contract talks. Meanwhile, CBJ still looking to add a forward as well."

LeBrun believes the team is likelier to add a forward than to sell Provorov. He also noted that they could take another swing at an extension to avoid losing him to free agency, but either way, a trade is unlikely unless they're stunned by an offer.

NHL analyst names Blue Jackets star one to watch ahead of deadline

The NHL trade deadline is Mar. 7, so names will be thrown around in the days leading up to it. Everyone conceivably available or available at the right price will be the subject of rumors.

Ivan Provorov might be traded from the Blue Jackets (Credits: IMAGN)

That includes Blue Jackets star Ivan Provorov. As Pierre LeBrun mentioned, the Jackets have been getting calls about him. NHL insider Derek Van Diest said Provorov would be "a good option for a team looking add offense on its back end."

He noted that the 28-year-old has scored 25 points in all nine professional seasons. Van Diest thinks the only thing holding this up is LeBrun's point that Columbus is likely headed to the playoffs.

He said via NHL:

"It would take a good offer to pry Provorov away. Yet, considering he can become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, the Blue Jackets may listen to offers."

He is one of 20 players tabbed as names to watch ahead of Thursday's deadline.

