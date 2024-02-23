NHL Trade Rumors: Insider provides update on Jack Campbell's Edmonton Oilers future as deadline nears

Trade rumors surrounding Edmonton Oilers' Jack Campbell have intensified as the NHL Trade Deadline looms, however, it seems as though insider Frank Servelli has somewhat put those rumors right back to sleep. Seravelli suggested that while there's a need to address the situation, it might not be prudent to do so immediately.

He previously advocated for Campbell's departure, but now acknowledges the value he brings to his team, particularly given recent performances for the Bakersfield Condors.

"It's a situation that needs to be addressed. I don't think it is prudent to do it right now," Seravelli said. "I'd been saying for months on this show that I thought they should try and find a way to move him. But I think with the way things have developed. With the spot that they're in, not addressing their goaltending.

"I think they're better off keeping him right now, and then potentially addressing that in the summer. I think, um, waiting as long as they can on that front will be certainly more beneficial."

Seravelli's remarks indicate a shift in his initial perspective. While trade talks have circulated for months, he believes that waiting until the summer could yield better results for all parties involved. Jack Campbell's recent performances suggest an upward trajectory, further complicating matters for potential trade suitors.

"I think I made a mistake" - Oilers GM Ken Holland speaks his mind on Jack Campbell decision

Two weeks ago, Edmonton Oilers General Manager Ken Holland addressed the situation surrounding goaltender Jack Campbell. As intrigue grows around Campbell's future in Edmonton, Holland shared his thoughts on the goaltender.

As per NHL insider Mark Spector, Holland said:

In hindsight, I think I made a mistake when I sent him down. Probably should not have had him play right off the bat."

The admission comes in light of Campbell's recent performances with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League (AHL). Earlier in the season, while still under contract with the Oilers, Campbell was demoted to the AHL after a string of underwhelming performances. This move raised questions about the goalie's future with the franchise.

Campbell was 1-4-0 with a 4.49 GAA and a .873 save percentage before his demotion to the AHL. Now, his save percentage sits at an impressive .935%.