NHL Trade Rumors: Insider questions Vegas Golden Knights' willingness to seal a deal for Vladimir Tarasenko

With Vladimir Tarasenko being available for trade, the Vegas Golden Knights are looking to bolster their squad by adding the Russian winger before the trade deadline on Mar. 8.

Currently placed second in the Pacific Division, the Golden Knights are looking to boost their squad further as they head to the latter stages of the season.

The 32-year-old Ottawa Senators winger is touted to be on the move before deadline day, with Golden Knights being the highly probable destination.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman spoke about Tarasenko's situation on NHL Now.

"Vegas in this case, I think it's too big a price to pay. I think it's the kind of move that Vegas will look at though, they'll look at a winger no doubt about that in my mind, but that's a big price."

Friedman added why there could be a potential skepticism from the Golden Knights.

"I think they would be very happy if they got that kind of a deal for Tarasenko but I would think Vegas would look at that and say that's a lot to give up for a rental."

As things stand, the Senators would be looking for top-tier draft picks for the next NHL draft and two or three players in exchange for Tarasenko.

Which other teams can benefit from signing Vladimir Tarasenko?

With Blake Wheeler's season-ending injury, the New York Rangers could benefit from the signing of Vladimir Tarasenko. Having already played with the Rangers last year, the possibility of these parties re-uniting would be exciting and practical for both sides.

With a new head coach on the sidelines for the Rangers this season, Tarasenko could improve on his 21 points in 31 games from last season.

Tampa Bay Lightning don't need a player like Tarasenko to qualify for the playoffs; they already have enough star power to achieve that.

Regardless, it would be a win-win situation, as this move could help the team this season without sacrificing a tomorrow.