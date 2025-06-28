NHL trade rumors: Insider reports Canadiens have made $39,000,000 veteran forward available

The Montreal Canadiens have put veteran forward Brendan Gallagher on the trade block, as per insider David Pagnotta.

Ad

Gallagher, 33, has two years remaining on his 6-year, $39 million contract carrying an AAV of $6.5 million.

The Montreal Canadiens turned heads on Friday with their acquisition of defenseman Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders. In return, they sent forward prospect Emil Heineman along with their 16th and 17th overall picks in the 2025 draft to New York.

Wasting no time, the Canadiens locked up Dobson with an eight-year contract worth $76 million, averaging $9.5 million per season. This move has led many to believe that the Canadiens are likely to move at least one of their players in the near future, as per Pagnotta.

Ad

Trending

"The Habs are loaded with young talent on the blueline and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to conclude they are likely, eventually, going to move at least one of them." Pagnotta wrote @ thefourthperiod.com.

"But word across the league, in speaking with other teams, is that Montreal has made veteran winger Brendan Gallagher available... It is unclear, at this point, if a move involving Gallagher is close, but sources from multiple teams have told me his name is out there."

Ad

Gallagher owns a six-team no-trade clause, which limits potential trade partners for Montreal.

Gallagher has posted 21 goals and 38 points in 82 games this season.

In addition to the Gallagher news, Pagnotta also mentioned that the Canadiens' defenseman Mike Matheson, who is entering the final year of his contract, could also be on the move in the coming months.

TSN 690 Radio host Sean Campbell Sean Campbell on Canadiens acquiring Noah Dobson

Sean Campbell believes the Montreal Canadiens' acquisition of Noah Dobson is a significant upgrade to their defense.

Ad

Campbell pointed out that Dobson logged over 23 minutes per game with the Islanders, and he notched an impressive 70-point season just two years back.

"This is the kind of player that's going to come in and be on the Montreal Canadiens top pairing. That's why it took two first round picks in a player in the trade," Campbell said.

Ad

While Dobson has good size, Campbell sees his main strengths as his skating ability and how he uses his frame to protect the puck. He highlighted his strong presence in the offensive zone, noting his powerful shot and reliable double-digit goal production.

Still, he believes the Canadiens aren't done making moves and could be eyeing a few more significant additions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama