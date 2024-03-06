NHL trade rumors: Insider reports Vancouver Canucks may flip newly acquired Elias Lindholm to land Jake Guentzel

Elias Lindholm could reportedly be headed to Boston in a controversial move from the Vancouver Canucks. Speculation mounts over a potential three-team trade involving the Vancouver Canucks, Boston Bruins, and Pittsburgh Penguins. According to reports by Chris Johnston of The Athletic, the Canucks are eyeing Penguins winger Jake Guentzel, with Elias Lindholm of the Canucks possibly heading to Boston as part of the exchange.

While nothing is set in stone, the proposed deal could see Guentzel, a highly sought-after forward, don the Canucks' jersey before the trade deadline on March 8. The move would mean that Elias Lindholm, who was traded to Vancouver a mere three weeeks ago, could be sent to his third team this season.

For Boston, acquiring Lindholm could provide a significant boost to their top-six unit, offering play-driving ability, faceoff proficiency, and defensive prowess. The 29-year-old pivot has a track record of offensive success, surpassing the 60-point mark three times in his career, including an impressive 82 points during the 2021-22 season with the Calgary Flames.

How would trading away their latest acquisition Elias Lindholm in a possible cap move affect the Vancouver Canucks?

Vancouver's pursuit of Guentzel signals their desire to add another impact forward to their roster. Lindholm hasn't impressed in his time in Vancouver, and with the Vancouver Canucks looking to shed cap before the trade deadline, a trade for Geuntzel could do that while also not losing significant production. Guentzel's offensive capabilities, combined with his playoff experience, could provide a significant boost to the Canucks' lineup as they push for a postseason berth.

However, to facilitate Guentzel's arrival, Vancouver may need to part ways with Lindholm, whom they acquired earlier in the season from the Calgary Flames. Despite Lindholm's underwhelming performance thus far with the Canucks, his potential departure could clear cap space and pave the way for Guentzel's arrival.

The optics for such a move aren't great for the Vancouver Canucks. Analysts believe they would be trading Lindholm to the team that wasn't willing to put up the steep cost that the Canucks gave up to the Flames in the trade three weeks ago. In actuality, it would seem as if the Canucks were saving the Bruins the high cost that the Canucks themselves paid for the same player. If the Canucks are able to get any other value from either the Bruins or Penguins in the deal, fans believe it would go a long way in improving the narrative behind the move.