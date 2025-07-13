NHL trade rumors: Insider shuts down Bowen Byram to Canucks rumblings momentarily, says any future deal would be "coming out of left field"

NHL insider David Pagnotta shut down rumors linking defenseman Bowen Byram with the Vancouver Canucks. On a Sekeres & Price podcast, Pagnotta said that any future deal between Byram and the Canucks would likely come "out of left field.

Byram is a restricted free agent, with his previous two-year, $7.7 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres expiring after the 2024-25 season.

There was speculation that Byram could receive an offer sheet from another team, but the Buffalo Sabres took him to salary arbitration last week.

“So, with the Canucks, I think it was real more so in the season than it was this past June. But honestly, for me, it would probably be something coming out of left field once all is said and done if something does happen with the Canucks," Pagnotta said.

With arbitration in place, the threat of an offer sheet is gone, but a trade is still possible once Byram's contract situation is resolved. Pagnotta added:

“Sabres now that they've elected to go to arbitration with him. Eliminates the offer sheet threat, but it doesn’t eliminate the fact that they may still end up moving him at some point once they figure out contract and all that stuff. So he’s still available.”

The Sabres are known to want forward help in return, as they feel Byram wants a change of scenery. However, Pagnotta believes any deal between Byram and the Canucks at this point is unexpected.

Bowen Byram recorded 31 assists and 38 points over 82 games this past regular season with Buffalo.

NHL analyst Adam Proteau links Bowen Byram with the San Jose Sharks

According to NHL analyst Adam Proteau's speculation, the San Jose Sharks could be interested in Bowen Byram as they continue building a veteran core on defense.

The Sharks have retooled their blue line, adding veterans like Nick Leddy, Dmitry Orlov and John Klingberg.

"Who would the Sabres want from San Jose in exchange for Byram? Well, there's the rub -- and the reason a deal probably won't happen between Buffalo and the Sharks,” Proteau said (via thehockeynews.com).

“The Sabres don't really need the players the Sharks will want to make available in a Byram trade, and the players the Sabres do want, the Sharks probably want to keep."

Eventually, while the teams could be trade partners in theory, Proteau believes their desired assets don't align.

