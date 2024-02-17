NHL Trade Rumors: Insider speculates Edmonton Oilers hauling to land prime Flames D-man ahead of deadline

The Edmonton Oilers have emerged as a potential suitor for Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev.

Recent reports have suggested a strong push coming from the Oilers' camp in recent days. The speculation gained traction after insights shared by Vancouver insider Rick Dhaliwal, who has been on top of the Canucks trade targets and was well into the situation that led to Elias Lindholm's acquisition.

On Sportsnet 650’s Halford & Brough show, Dhaliwal shed light on Tanev's availability, indicating interest from various teams, including the Oilers. Despite the Canucks' reluctance to part with more first-round draft picks, Dhaliwal emphasized that although the Canucks are in on Chris Tanev, the most logical fit and team pursuing Tanev are the Edmonton Oilers.

"The price on Chris Tanev is obviously pretty steep, but that’s when teams like the Canucks have to get creative. ... Sources say the Oilers are making a push for Tanev.

"You certainly don’t want him going to that team if you’re the Canucks, for sure. Dallas, high interest in Tanev. Many others: Maple Leafs still in there, Winnipeg (too)."

Tanev, at 34, may not boast the same agility of his youth, but his impact on the ice remains significant. His defensive solidity is precisely what makes him an enticing prospect for the Oilers, offering a marked improvement over current team options like Cody Ceci.

What would it take for the Edmonton Oilers to acquire Chris Tanev from Alberta rivals Calgary Flames

The stumbling block is the cost of possibly acquiring Tanev. As a pending unrestricted free agent with a $4.5-million cap hit, any deal would require careful negotiation, especially considering the Oilers' cap constraints.

While the Flames have room to retain some of Tanev's salary, such agreements invariably come at a price, likely involving additional assets from Edmonton's side. For the Edmonton Oilers to navigate the terrain successfully, they would need Calgary to retain a portion of Tanev's salary, ensuring compatibility with Edmonton's financial structure.

It may not be worth the trouble for the Calgary Flames, to retain salary to trade Tanev to their biggest rivals, with the return for Tanev being likely meager at best. Tanev would most likely be a better fit on a team with a larger cap fit.

Rumors have been surrounding Chris Tanev for the entire season. Only time will tell whether the Flames find the perfect fit for one of their massive trade chips heading into the trade deadline period.