NHL trade rumors: Insider speculates Stars player causing 'financial roadblock' that may force Jason Robertson trade

NHL insider Dan Rosen speculates that a "financial roadblock" by the Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley could force the team to consider trading Jason Robertson.

Ad

Robertson is heading into the final year of his four-year, $31 million contract and will become a restricted free agent next summer. With his stellar performance, which saw him notch 35 goals and 80 points in 82 regular-season games last year, Robertson is expected to command a significant raise.

However, Dan Rosen suggests that the Stars' financial obligations might make it challenging to retain both Robertson and Harley, who is also scheduled to become a restricted free agent after this season.

Ad

Trending

"So, the Stars could make it work with Robertson depending on the financial terms of his next deal, but the roadblock could be defenseman Thomas Harley.” Rosen wrote on Wednesday. (per NHL.com)

“If the Stars feel they have to choose between Harley and Robertson on who to re-sign, it'd be hard to argue against them choosing the rising star defenseman ahead of the 35-goal forward. But does it have to be a choice? What is Dallas sacrificing if it re-signs both?" Rosen questioned.

Ad

Rosen suggests that if the Stars do end up trading Robertson, they could follow a model similar to the Mitch Marner deal discussed between the Leafs and Golden Knights. That kind of setup would let the acquiring team negotiate a contract with Robertson ahead of time, which could help Dallas maximize the return.

Alternatively, a team confident in its ability to re-sign Robertson may be willing to acquire him without a pre-negotiated deal, though that approach can also backfire, as seen in the case of Mikko Rantanen and the Carolina Hurricanes, noted Rosen.

Ad

Dan Rosen on "likelihood" of Jason Robertson trade

Dan Rosen described the likelihood of a Jason Robertson trade as a "50/50" proposition, stating that it ultimately depends on whether the Stars and the young star can reach a new contract agreement soon.

"Cop-out answer, but probably 50/50 at this point because it really depends on if the Stars and Robertson can or even want to try to get a new deal done sooner rather than later...”

Rosen also pointed out that there is a delicate balance between retaining a player of Jason Robertson's caliber and ensuring the team's long-term success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama