NHL trade rumors: Insider "wouldn't call" Golden Knights "favorites" to land $65,408,000 Maple Leafs forward in free agency

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner might become a free agent on July 1, and teams are keeping an eye on him. One team often mentioned is the Vegas Golden Knights. However, NHL insider Chris Johnston doesn’t believe they are the top contender to sign him.
On Monday, during a segment on SDPN posted on X, Johnston said Vegas is always in the mix, but Marner may not be their main target. He believes Vegas is more likely to pursue someone like Sam Bennett, who may fit their plans better and come at a lower cost.
"You can never take Vegas out of any major sweepstakes because of the DNA of the franchise...," Johnston said. "When I look at this free agent class. I think it's more likely we see Vegas land a Sam Bennett than a Mitch Marner. I think that he's a little bit more up their alley.
"I wouldn't call them the favorites to land Mitch Marner. I do think that if Sam Bennett gets to free agency, who's number two (free agent)..., I think Vegas might be swinging harder for number two than number one."
Marner's $65,408,000 contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs ended this season. The forward has put up strong numbers since joining the NHL in 2016. But the Maple Leafs have only won two playoff series during his time with the team. General manager Brad Treliving said the team’s DNA needs to change.
"If you keep getting to the same result, there's some DNA that needs to change," Treliving said, a hint at the Leafs' core group, via NHL.com. "That's on me going forward."
Treliving and Marner have had talks, but no decision has been made yet. Treliving said they are preparing for all outcomes.
Toronto’s management also wants to move forward after another early playoff exit. On May 18, the Maple Leafs lost 6-1 to the Florida Panthers in Game 7. That loss followed another 6-1 loss at home in Game 5.
After the season, team president Brendan Shanahan was let go. Keith Pelley, the CEO of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, said the goal is now to win the Stanley Cup, not just make the playoffs.
"Make no mistake about it, making the playoffs and winning rounds is not our aspirational goal; our goal is to win the Stanley Cup." Pelley said.
Marner has not clearly said if he wants to stay with the Maple Leafs. He told reporters he’s enjoyed his time in Toronto but didn’t commit beyond that.
"I've always loved my time here," Marner said, via NHL.com. "I loved being here … I've been so grateful."
So, It's expected that the Golden Knights may look at other options if Marner reaches free agency.
Carolina Hurricanes emerge as top suitor for Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner, says NHL insider James Mirtle
NHL analyst James Mirtle from The Athletic now sees the Carolina Hurricanes as the top team for Mitch Marner. He had earlier mentioned Boston and Vegas, but they seem less likely now. Carolina has cap space and needs a top forward. Marner turned down a trade with them before, but they still have interest.
"No contending team will have a bigger need for a star offensive player and as much cap space as the Hurricanes," James Mirtle wrote on Monday. "Marner turned down a trade to Carolina but that situation hasn’t dampened the Hurricanes’ interest."
Marner may leave the Maple Leafs, but if offers fall short, he might return. His price could be around $13 million.
