NHL trade rumors: KHL's Maxim Tsyplakov draws interest from 12 NHL teams including Toronto Maple Leafs

Maxim Tsyplakov, the towering forward from Spartak Moscow in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), has caught the eye of numerous NHL teams. Recent reports have indicated interest from at least 12 franchises, most interestingly, including the Toronto Maple Leafs.

At 25 years old, Tsyplakov has experienced a breakout season, notching an impressive 30 goals and 15 assists in 58 games, marking a significant improvement from his previous season's performance. There's still questions surrounding how he would fit into an NHL roster.

While Maxim Tsyplakov's sudden surge in goal-scoring prowess might raise some eyebrows, his remarkable speed and physicality on the ice make him an interesting prospect for many playoff-seeking NHL clubs. Standing at an imposing 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 200 pounds, Tsyplakov combines his size with impressive agility, boasting a top speed that ranks among the top percentile in the KHL, according to NHL EDGE data.

Despite not being known for his playmaking abilities, Tsyplakov's knack for finding the back of the net has turned heads so far this season. Concerns still linger regarding his shooting percentage, which has seen a significant spike this season, deviating from his career average. Additionally, his modest production in Russian junior leagues adds a layer of uncertainty to his NHL potential.

How would Maxim Tsyplakov fit on the Toronto Maple Leafs roster?

Primarily deployed as a winger in the KHL, Tsyplakov's versatility was highlighted during rumored discussions with Leafs management. The Maple Leafs could reportedly see Maxim Tsyplakov transition to center with the Toronto Maple Leafs. This adaptability could prove invaluable for teams with roster gaps to fill, especially considering the impending free agency of key players like Max Domi.

Maxim Tsyplakov's style of play epitomizes the north-south approach, characterized by his aggressive forechecking and willingness to throw his weight around, as evidenced by his impressive hit count this season. While he may not be a prolific playmaker, his ability to create space and finish scoring chances makes him a valuable asset. Experts have comped him to William Carrier, a solid depth forward for the Vegas Golden Knights.

As the regular season winds down in the KHL, NHL scouts will be closely monitoring his performance, especially as the KHL playoffs draw near. Whether he can translate his KHL success to the NHL remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Maxim Tsyplakov's journey to hockey's highest stage is one worth watching.