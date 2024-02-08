Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 8, 2024

The Arizona Coyotes (23-22-3) will aim to end their game losing streak as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights (30-15-6) at Mullet Arena on Thursday, Feb 8, at 9 p.m. ET.

Fans can tune in to ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, and SCRIPPS to catch the action live as Arizona looks to bounce back from their recent 3-1 loss on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan 27.

On the other hand, Vegas enters the game fresh off a 3-1 victory at home against the Edmonton Oilers on Feb 6.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Arizona Coyotes: Game Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights have scored a total of 162 goals this season, averaging 3.2 goals per game, while conceding 138 goals at a rate of 2.7 goals per game.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the team with 25 goals and 16 assists. He is followed by Mark Stone with 15 goals and 35 assists and Ivan Barbashev with 13 goals and 17 assists. In goal, Logan Thompson holds a record of 16-10-4, a 2.77 GAA and a .906 SV%, conceding 83 goals.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes offensive output stands at 141 goals for the season, averaging 2.9 goals per game. However, they have struggled defensively conceding a total of 147 goals, averaging 3.1 goals against per game.

Clayton Keller has been a key offensive player for Coyotes with 20 goals and 25 assists. Sean Durzi has also contributed with 8 goals and 20 assists.

In goal, Connor Ingram boasts a season record of 17-11-1, allowing 78 goals with a 2.61 GAA. He has made 854 saves, with .916 SV%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Arizona Coyotes: Head-to-head and Significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 27 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Golden Knights have an overall record of 18-9 (66.7%) against the Coyotes.

In faceoffs, the Coyotes have a 45.6% win rate, while the Golden Knights have 49.8%.

On penalty kills, the Golden Knights boast a 80.7% success rate, while the Coyotes are 78.8%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Arizona Coyotes: Odds and Prediction

This season, Vegas has proven their mettle as favorites, winning 18 out of 31 games in that role. When facing odds lower than -141, the Golden Knights have maintained an impressive record with 14 wins out of 22 games, giving them a notable 58.5% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Coyotes have embraced their underdog status, managing to upset their opponents in 14 out of 37 games this season. In games where they've been listed as underdogs by +119 or longer, Arizona has a 7-16 record presenting them with a 45.7% chance of success in this game.

Prediction: Golden Knights 4-2 Coyotes

Vegas Golden Knights vs Arizona Coyotes: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Golden Knights to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Clayton Keller to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan Marchessault to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Coyotes to beat the spread: Yes

