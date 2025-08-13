NHL trade rumors: Maple Leafs' tight salary cap situation makes insider link Jack Roslovic to Canucks

With the Toronto Maple Leafs facing a tight salary cap, insider Frank Seravalli floated the idea of Jack Roslovic being a potential fit for the Vancouver Canucks instead.

Roslovic is an unrestricted free agent after his one-year deal with Carolina has expired after the 2024-25 season. He's coming off a career-best season with the Hurricanes, posting 22 goals and 39 points in 81 games.

Speaking on Insider Notebook, Seravalli said that there was speculation that Roslovic had a deal in place, but his camp confirmed that no agreement has been reached but that talks are progressing.

“Some people seem to wonder, is Toronto the fit, particularly with some of the production and goals that they lost?," Seravalli said. (24:14)

"I could see that happening, but we know that Toronto's cap situation is still going to be tight. I think Roslovic deserves to be paid after the year that he had in Carolina.”

Per PuckPedia, Toronto has only $1,919,722 in cap space, and Seravalli pointed out that their tight budget would make signing Roslovic a real challenge.

"The question is how much? One other thing for Carolina and Roslovic, the door isn't completely closed, but they don't really have a spot for him at the moment," Seravalli said.

That leaves other suitors in play, and Seravalli suggested that Vancouver could be a logical landing spot.

“I'd be curious about another team. What about the Vancouver Canucks? That would make a lot of sense for Jack Roslovic as well."

For now, it’s a waiting game to see where Roslovic signs next.

Elliotte Friedman’s take on Top UFA Jack Roslovic

In his mid-summer edition 32 Thoughts podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared an update on the situation surrounding coveted free agent Jack Roslovic.

Friedman reported that about five or six teams have shown interest in Roslovic, but he’s still waiting for an offer that matches the contract terms and compensation he’s looking for.

"He's the best available player remaining.” Friedman said. “And, obviously, he hasn't found anything he 100 percent likes. But there are definitely a few teams poking around there. I've heard five or six teams. So, he needs to get to something he feels comfortable with,"

Elite Prospects’ Dylan Griffing also reported that Roslovic’s camp has drawn interest and received offers from KHL teams.

