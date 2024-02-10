NHL Trade Rumors: New Jersey Devils linked to Flames' $36,000,000 goalie to address goaltending woes

The New Jersey Devils find themselves in a precarious position as the NHL trade deadline looms closer. Despite their efforts to climb back into playoff contention, the team remains five points adrift of a wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

With their postseason hopes hanging by a thread, General Manager Tom Fitzgerald is exploring all avenues to strengthen the roster, with goaltending emerging as a primary area of concern.

Thursday night's defeat only compounded the Devils' woes, with Vitek Vanacek looking very human in net once again. Fitzgerald has been proactive in scouring the league for potential solutions, and one name that has surfaced in trade discussions is Calgary Flames netminder Jacob Markstrom.

Expand Tweet

Markstrom's arrival could provide the stability between the pipes that the Devils desperately need. The Flames vet has a wealth of experience for the Flames, Panthers and Canucks, and is renowned for his consistent performance under pressure. However, any potential deal hinges on Markstrom's willingness to waive his full no-movement clause.

Could a Jacob Markstrom deal to New Jersey Devils include other Flames deadline targets like Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev?

Sources close to Jacob Markstrom suggest that New Jersey is a destination he would seriously consider if approached. While talks have yet to reach an advanced stage, Markstrom is reportedly receptive to the prospect of joining the New Jersey Devils.

While Markstrom is a priority, the departure of the goalie to New Jersey could mean a potential push for Flames deadline targets Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev, who have been rumored to multiple teams over the past months.

Markstrom's contract, which carries a hefty price tag of $36 million over six years, could be the biggest stopgap for a deal between the two teams. The Flames would likely have to retain his salary to move for Markstrom. However, his proven track record and potential impact on the team's fortunes possibly justify a higher price tag, especially in the midst of a playoff push.

The clock is ticking for Fitzgerald and the New Jersy Devils front office as they weigh their options ahead of the March 8 trade deadline. With the postseason slipping further out of reach with each passing game, acquiring Jacob Markstrom could represent a decisive move that reinvigorates the team's playoff aspirations.

If the Devils don't make a move for a goaltender, they could be heading into a key stretch with one hand tied behind their back.