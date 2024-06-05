NHL Trade Rumors: Penguins could be tempted to trade $26,875,000 million goalie to provide support for Sidney Crosby

The Pittsburgh Penguins could be tempted to trade high-priced goaltender Tristan Jarry this offseason in to free up cap space to support captain Sidney Crosby, according to Rob Rossi of The Athletic.

Jarry signed a 5-year $26.875 million deal last summer but faced challenges due to his inconsistent performance resulting in Alex Nedeljkovic stepping in as the starting goalie towards the end of the season. This situation has sparked concerns within the Penguins organization.

"Goaltender Tristan Jarry is not necessarily being shopped by Dubas, but there is a sense among other teams that Jarry is available. While that doesn’t mean Dubas or Sullivan has abandoned the idea that Jarry can become a No. 1 goalie."

"Jarry’s inability to wrestle the crease from Alex Nedeljkovic late this past season did not win him many points with top brass, two team sources said," Rossi reported.

The Penguins will only move Jarry if they can address a key roster need in return. Their priorities are acquiring a top-six winger to play with Crosby and adding a top-four defenseman. Moving Jarry's $5.375 million cap hit could give them space to make such additions.

Crosby himself could also be in line for a new deal with a higher cap hit starting in 2025-26. Finding cap room to accommodate his raise is another potential motivation for trading Jarry.

"The Penguins project to have $12.9 million in available salary-cap space. That isn’t much to retain or add up to six players, and Dubas is looking to bolster that total with possible trades, a team and multiple league sources said."

If the Penguins can find a trade partner willing to take on Jarry's deal, it would give them chances to retool the roster around Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin for another run at the Stanley Cup.

Expected timeline for Sidney Crosby's contract renewal

Rob Rossi indicates that negotiations between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby are likely to ramp up soon.

"Crosby’s next deal... Perhaps during this week’s NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo, N.Y., a team and league source said," Rossi reported.

"Dubas and Brisson are proceeding as though Crosby’s next contract will get finalized this summer, the sources said."

Whether that happens around July 1 — the start of the next league year, when extension-eligible players can re-sign with teams — or afterward likely would have more to do with how many roster changes Dubas has planned over the next few weeks." Rossi added.

Unlike previous contracts, Sidney Crosby is open to a shorter-term deal instead of a long-term pact. At age 34, he has not decided on a firm retirement timeline. A shorter contract would provide flexibility as he evaluates his future in the league on a year-to-year basis.