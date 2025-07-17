NHL trade rumors: Rangers linked to NY rival's $30,000,000 forward to fill 3C gap

The 2025–26 NHL season hasn't even begun, but New York Rangers fans are already thinking ahead, wondering what trade deadline moves the team might make if they're in the playoff mix.

As per The Athletic's Peter Baugh, the Rangers have been linked to New York Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau to fill their 3C gap.

Pageau, who has a 6-year, $30 million contract, has been central to the trade rumors. When asked by a fan to predict New York's biggest trade deadline target if they are playoff-bound, Baugh pointed to Pageau as an ideal 3C addition given the team's needs and preference for two-way centers.

"Jean Gabriel-Pageau, Islanders: He’d be a great 3C option, but the Islanders might not want to trade one of their popular, long-time players to a major rival." Baugh said.

However, Baugh notes the Islanders may be reluctant to deal one of their most popular players to a bitter division rival.

Peter Baugh on possible options for New York Rangers at March trade deadline

Other potential options Baugh highlighted were Alex Tuch from Buffalo, Bryan Rust or Rickard Rakell from Pittsburgh, Mario Ferraro from San Jose, Michael Bunting from Nashville and Mason Marchment from Seattle.

Tuch would be costly to acquire, but could be worth it as a top-six power forward if extended. Rust and Rakell have familiarity with Rangers coach Gerard Gallant, but also carry hefty cap hits and are on the older side.

Ferraro could provide defensive depth as a pending UFA on a basement team like San Jose. Bunting and Marchment offer middle-six wing scoring.

Of course, this is all contingent on New York being in a playoff position come the trade deadline.

“It’s hard to know who will be available come the trade deadline since so many teams are trying to win, but looking at rosters of teams who might be out of the mix, here are a few potential fits, given the Rangers’ needs and types of players they tend to like.” Peter Baugh said.

If out of contention, the front office will likely retain their two 2026 1st round picks as trade chips for the future. Cap flexibility will also be key if New York wants to be buyers.

