NHL trade rumors: Rasmus Andersson trade from Flames inevitable unless Calgary offer D-man 8-year extension

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun has reported that Rasmus Andersson's future with the Calgary Flames hinges on extension talks.

Andersson has been at the center of trade chatter all summer as he heads into the final year of his six-year, $27.3 million deal, with unrestricted free agency looming next summer.

Speaking on Insider Trading, LeBrun clarified that a trade isn’t inevitable just yet, noting that the Flames could still explore an extension:

"I mean there is a chance I would say it's probably still not the best of the two scenarios. … I mean, he nearly got dealt with we reported at the time to the Vegas Knights that did not materialize, and here he is, and everyone is an adult in the room. He's ready to play his best for the Flames.”

LeBrun pointed out that the Flames are happy to have Rasmus Andersson back, and neither side is closing the door on extension talks later this year. For now, the team wants to start the season and see how things play out before revisiting negotiations.

“I do think Andersson might potentially listen if there was an 8-year offer on the table, but right now I just don't think the team is ready to go there. We'll see where this all goes. I think more than likely a is still the likeliest option for the March trade deadline," Le Brun added.

Rasmus Andersson suited up for Calgary’s second preseason game against the Edmonton Oilers, which the Flames lost 3-0.

Rasmus Andersson on his future with the Calgary Flames

Rasmus Andersson is coming off an 81-game season where he scored 11 goals and added 31 points from the blue line.

At the team’s annual golf tournament earlier this month, Andersson admitted that after a disappointing 2024-25 season, re-signing right now might not be in his best interest.

Andersson said that he’s grown up in Calgary and loved every second of it, and that will never change, but now it comes down to the business side.

“Is it smart of me to re-sign now after last season? I don't know. I mean, I've read all season how much I suck. So I just got to come out of the gates hot, and just worry about myself and get the team in the best position possible,” Rasmus Andersson said. (per Sportsnet)

Calgary missed the playoffs last year, finishing fourth in the Pacific Division with a 41-27-14 record. They open the new season against the Oilers on Oct. 8.

