NHL Trade Rumors: Top insider links $27,600,000 Ottawa Senators defenseman to Boston Bruins in possible Linus Ullmark trade

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is reportedly attracting attention from the Ottawa Senators, who want to add him to their netminder room. A possible move to Ottawa might see Linus get swapped for Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun, per NHL insider Bruce Garrioch.

Garrioch speculated about Ullmark as a key offseason target for the retooling Ottawa Senators. He mentioned that the Senators tried to acquire Ullmark from the Boston Bruins at the NHL trade deadline in March but were not successful.

“After failing in a bid to acquire goaltender Linus Ullmark from the Boston Bruins at the NHL trade deadline in March, (Senators GM Steve) Staios and the club’s hockey operations department are expected to make another pitch before the draft set for June 28-29 in Las Vegas,” Garrioch wrote for the Ottawa Sun.

Garrioch said that Senators GM Steve Staios and the team's hockey operations department will make another attempt to acquire Ullmark before the coming NHL draft. He reported that a league executive told that the Senators would need to offer defenseman Jakob Chychrun, a first-round pick, and another selection for Ullmark.

“A league executive said Thursday he believes the Senators would likely have to offer defenceman Jakob Chychrun along with a first-round pick and another selection to acquire Ullmark,” wrote Garrioch.

However, Garrioch mentioned that Ullmark's modified no-trade clause gives the player significant control over the situation.

“Even then, he [Ullmark] has the hammer because he does have the modified no-trade clause,” Garrioch added.

What Ottawa Senators Jakob Chychrun can bring to Boston

Chychrun would bring a significant boost to the Boston Bruins' defense as well as their offense. In the 2023-24 season, he scored 14 goals and matched his career-high with 41 points.

His smooth skating and puck transition skills would also be a great addition to the Bruins as he can move the puck up the ice efficiently. Additionally, Chychrun’s ability to contribute to the power play is also fantastic. All this while being a solid defensive contributor in the lineup.

Chychrun now has one year remaining on his six-year, $27,600,000 contract, with a salary cap hit of $4.6 million for 2024-25.

It now remains to be seen if the Ottawa Senators will be ready to trade their defenseman to reinforce the goaltender position in Ullmark.