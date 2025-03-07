NHL Trade Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs eyeing Brandon Tanev & $2,750,000 Sharks' centre as potential bottom-six

NHL insider David Pagnotta shared an update about the Toronto Maple Leafs expressing interest in signing left winger Brandon Tanev. With only hours to go before the trade window closes, Pagnotta reported interest from the Leafs in Tanev and San Jose Sharks' Luke Kunin.

“As the Maple Leafs weigh their options, two players they continue to pursue as potential bottom-six adds including Brandon Tanev from Seattle and Luke Kunin from San Jose,” Pagnotta tweeted on Friday.

Tanev was scratched from the Seattle Kraken's roster for trade-related reasons on Thursday. Experts consider him a gritty, physical bottom sixer who can serve as a utility forward in a pinch. He was expected to be a popular target for teams looking to pad their roster for the playoffs. With his older brother Chris playing for Toronto, it could give the team an edge.

Kunin signed a one-year $2.75 million contract with the San Jose Sharks at the start of the season, per Spotrac. The center was also scratched on Thursday. NHL insider Chris Johnston posted an update on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday about the Sharks holding Kunin from the lineup for roster management purposes. The center has scored 11 goals and has seven assists for 18 points in 63 games this season.

The Sharks, who are last in the Western Conference, have offloaded veteran players like Mikael Granlund, Cody Ceci and Vitek Vanecek, looking to add some funds for a rebuild.

Toronto Maple Leafs not the only team interested in Brandon Tanev

The Seattle Kraken are virtually out of contention for a playoff spot this season. The team is looking to move Brandon Tanev, who is set to be a free agent at the end of the season, before the deadline. According to TSN analyst Pierre LeBrun, they are willing to take on half his salary cap hit to facilitate a deal.

"Hearing that the Kraken are willing to eat 50 percent on Brandon Tanev’s $3.5M cap hit to help facilitate a deal. Which makes sense. Strong interest from both Cup contenders and bubble teams in the pending UFA winger." LeBrun tweeted on Tuesday.

Apart from the Leafs, the Ottawa Senators had also expressed interest in signing Tanev in February. Ottawa Sun reporter Bruce Garrioch wrote on Feb. 4 that the Senators "had some interest in Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Donato and Seattle Kraken's Brandon Tanev."

