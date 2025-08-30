NHL trade rumors: Wild to ask for Kirill Kaprizov's preferred trade destinations if he doesn't accept massive $16M-8-year offer

NHL insider Michael Russo reported that if Kirill Kaprizov rejects Minnesota's massive eight-year, $16 million deal, the Wild could ask him to provide a list of preferred trade destinations.

Ad

Kaprizov is entering the final season of his five-year, $45 million deal. Russo noted on the Worst Seats in the House podcast on Friday that he expects the star winger to land a very lucrative contract:

"I believe they've offered him a ton of money. I think even more than I thought. On an eight year deal, they're willing to pay him (an AAV) in the $16 million range."

Ad

Trending

Co-host Anthony LaPanta raised the question of how long the Wild should wait for Kaprizov to sign, suggesting that if Kaprizov hesitates into training camp, the team might need to consider alternatives.

"You can't get past this year's trade deadline and say, 'We're just going to let one of the greatest assets this franchise has ever had, walk away for nothing'," said LaPanta.

Ad

Russo agreed, saying that the Wild would have to ask Kaprizov for his preferred trade destinations rather than risk losing him for nothing.

"I think you'd absolutely have to ask him for some teams that he'd be interested in going to," noted Russo.

While GM Bill Guerin remains confident about a deal, Russo cautioned that the longer negotiations drag on, the more doubt grows about whether Kaprizov wants to stay in Minnesota.

Ad

Kirill Kaprizov's take on contract extension with Wild

Kirill Kaprizov’s most recent season was cut short to 41 games after undergoing midseason surgery for a lower-body injury, but he still produced nine points in six playoff games after returning.

In May, he said that he would head back to his small village in Russia, where he feels most at home and away from the constant NHL spotlight. On contract discussions, he said:

Ad

“This is my agent’s job, (to) talk with Billy. But we will see,” said Kaprizov. “I love everything here. But (it) should be all good. I don’t know what to say.”

Kirill Kaprizov spoke about his love for a quiet, simple life in his hometown, where he spends time with family and friends. He also admitted that Minnesota has grown into a second home during his time with the team.

It remains to see whether Kaprizov commits to a contract extension with the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama