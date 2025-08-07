NHL writer Colin Horgan criticized NHL commissioner Gary Bettman for choosing to join Donald Trump's presidential sports council. Last week, Bettman was named to the council, joining NHL icon Wayne Gretzky, Panthers captain Matthew Tkachuk, and several figures from across the sports world.

The council's stated purpose is to "restore tradition to college athletics," including "keeping men out of women's sports."

Horgan, in his piece for The Guardian titled "The NHL preached inclusion. So why has it got into bed with Donald Trump?" wrote:

"Maybe the diversity and inclusion stuff doesn't totally make sense to Bettman in 2025 – other North American sports have decided that they don't have the stomach to fight the culture wars under Trump either, and NFL commission Roger Goodell is also on the White House sports council."

The writer points out that this is not the first time Bettman has sent 'mixed signals on social issues.'

In 2023, the NHL canceled a diversity-focused career fair after backlash from Florida officials, and later backed down when some players refused to wear Pride jerseys, ultimately scrapping them altogether during Pride Month, calling the controversy a "distraction."

Horgan argues that Bettman should:

"Give the league's diversity policies time to grow, rather than deliberately reversing course, hurting hockey's players and fans, and ultimately jeopardizing the future success of the sport for everyone."

Horgan further suggested that if Gary Bettman is,

"Invited to join a club created by a hostile and retrograde president, he should by now have the smarts to just say no."

The article's scathing tone reflects the broader concern among hockey fans and advocates for inclusion and diversity within the sport.

Colin Horgan on what Gary Bettman's participation in the US president’s sports council means

Colin Horgan's comment on Gary Bettman's participation in the US president's sports council raises some interesting questions. As the NHL commissioner, for Bettman's involvement, Horgan said:

"One wonders what he will call his own foray directly into the culture wars or, for that matter, how the NHL may characterize this particular moment of self-expression from the commissioner.”

Horgan’s mention of “voices and perspectives on social and cultural issues” points to the careful line the NHL has tried to walk, especially during the Pride jersey debate. Bettman's role on the council may be interpreted as the league taking a stance, whether intentional or not, noted Horgan.

