NHL writer warns Wild's Marco Rossi against following 2018 William Nylander's footsteps of missing training camp amid contract stalemate

Marco Rossi is still without a new contract with the Minnesota Wild. The 23-year-old center had a strong season in 2024-25, scoring 24 goals and adding 36 assists for 60 points. That was an improvement from 40 points the season before.

Ad

His playoff numbers were solid, but his ice time dropped. He averaged just over 11 minutes per game. He still had two goals and one assist in six games. However, the Wild lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round. They have now failed to advance past the first round eight straight years.

Rossi wants a long-term deal with a higher salary. The Wild may prefer a shorter bridge contract. The team reduced his role in the postseason, which suggests some hesitation. His last contract carried a cap hit of $863,334 per year. That deal expired at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Ad

Trending

Sportsnet's writer Michael Amato warned Rossi against skipping training camp. Players who miss camp often start the season slowly. He pointed out that William Nylander missed camp in 2018 and struggled all year.

“Back in 2018, William Nylander didn’t settle his new deal until December and ended up having a nightmare campaign,” Amato wrote. “The worst statistical season of his career.”

So, missing camp can make it hard for Rossi to catch up. Rossi and the Wild still have time to reach an agreement. Training camp is about a month away.

Ad

“If he does (miss training camp), Rossi could be trying to jump on a moving train," Amato wrote.

Wild GM Bill Guerin gives update on Marco Rossi contract talks

In an interview with RG Media on Wednesday, Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin spoke about Marco Rossi’s contract talks. Guerin said there are “no real updates” and explained he does not like sharing details of negotiations in public.

Ad

“I don’t like to put really anything out in the public when it comes to negotiations," Guerin said.

He noted that talks have been “pretty consistent,” which suggests discussions remain active as training camp nears.

Meanwhile, Rossi’s agent, Ian Pulver, shared his thoughts in June with The Athletic.

“There clearly is a difference of opinion with respect to Marco’s value, Pulver said. "We will continue in good faith to engage the Wild to attempt to reach resolution."

Marco Rossi is seen as an important part of the Wild’s future, which makes his contract a key focus for the club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama