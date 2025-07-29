NHL X reacts to Dylan Samberg's $6 million arbitration filing against Jets - "Who does he think he is", "2.5M is disrespectful"

Fans are buzzing after Dylan Samberg filed for $6 million in arbitration against the Winnipeg Jets.According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Jets countered with a $2.5 million offer, noting that Samberg is only eligible for a one-year deal, as he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.The reactions on social media were swift, with many fans weighing in on the bold ask. One fan summed up the general sentiment with a blunt take:&quot;Who does he think he is.&quot;Another wrote:&quot;2.5M is disrespectful.&quot;Here are some more fan reactions:&quot;He should get at least $5M. That’s just the price for a top 4D with good size and solid defense,&quot; one wrote.&quot;This would be an interesting hearing. $6M seems too much for a 20 minute a game D, but $2.5M seems a bit too low. They'd be advised to make a deal here,&quot; another wrote.&quot;This is now the world in which we live. Someone can turn down $2.5M to play a game. … and say no I want $6M. As the avg. person takes home $60K going to work every day. Think we need a reality check,&quot; a user commented.&quot;Very good defensive player but it’s always harder to negotiate defensive value rather than offensive value,&quot; another wrote.Friedman also reminded that these filings are often strategic and that a deal can still be reached before the hearing.NHL analyst Ken Wiebe's take on Dylan Samberg’s role with the JetsDylan Samberg took a noticeable step forward last season on the Jets’ blue line. He posted 20 points with six goals and 14 assists, despite being sidelined for 22 games with a broken foot. According to NHL analyst Ken Wiebe:&quot;His increase in traditional stats came in a season where he missed 22 games with a broken foot is an indicator Samberg still might be just scratching the surface.&quot; (as per winnipegfreepress.com)Jets coach Scott Arniel has encouraged his defensemen to join the offensive attack, and Wiebe believes Samberg's ability to contribute in that regard is an important development.&quot;Going into last off-season, the Jets fully believed that Samberg was ready for more responsibility, but it was incumbent on him to show he was up for the challenge,&quot; Wiebe's added.Wiebe noted that Dylan Samberg was averaging over 21 minutes of ice time per game. He sees that as a sign of Samberg's readiness to take on an even more role with the team.