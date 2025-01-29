Nick Cousins injury update: Senators suffer fresh blow as HC Travis Green provides latest on $800,000 center

Ottawa Senators center Nick Cousins will be out injured for a while. Senators coach Travis Green said in no uncertain terms that the player would not be seen on the ice any time soon.

Green spoke with the media after team practice on Wednesday morning and updated them about most of the injured players.

"He's gonna be out a while. He hurt his knee," Green told the media when asked about Nick Cousins. "He's getting a couple of different opinions. So he's going to be gone for six to eight weeks. That ballpark."

Cousins was injured after a knee-on-knee collision with Toronto Maple Leafs player Jacob Quillan in the game between the two teams on Saturday. The incident occurred early in the first period and the Senators center did not return for the rest of the game.

On a $800,000 contract with the Ottawa Senators, Nick Cousins is considered a solid bottom sixer utilized to shore up weaknesses in defense. He has five goals and eight assists for 13 points this season after 47 games.

The Senators defeated the Maple Leafs 2-1 at the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, with Shane Pinto scoring the game-winning goal. This was their second win over the Leafs this season in a matchup dubbed the “Battle of Ontario.” The victory propelled them to third place in the Atlantic Division.

Craig Berube on his player’s collision with Nick Cousins

Berube had some stern words for Nick Cousins over his collision with rookie Jacob Quillan.

“That was a tough hit, I thought,” Berube said. “I didn't understand how they all missed that. To me, that's a knee all day long. But, he was fine. It's a tough game for him to play in there and got tight, so I didn't use him a lot obviously down the stretch. But for me he was fine.”

Commenting on the narrow loss, Berube said he was happy with how his team defended but added that the Senators “had a good team” who played well on the night.

“We had a lot of opportunities; we just didn’t put it in the net,” Berube said. “We’ve just got to stick with it and if you play hockey like that, you’ll win a lot of games. But in the end, we just didn’t score enough.”

Quillan, who was making his NHL debut, hobbled off the ice after the collision but played later in the game, unlike Cousins.

