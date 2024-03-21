Nick Foligno talks about Kevin Korchinski stepping up physicality after Luke Richardson's criticism

In a spirited practice session at the Ducks' facility, the Chicago Blackhawks and Nick Foligno engaged in intense one-on-one battle drills, aiming to address a glaring weakness identified in recent losses. Maybe the most standout moment was when rookie Kevin Korchinski and Nick Foligno went one-on-one in a heated exchange that Foligno later praised.

As Korchinski and Foligno engaged in a physical battle, the intensity reached a crescendo. Initially, Korchinski managed to tie up Foligno, leading to both players hitting the ice.

Undeterred, Korchinski delivered a cross-check from behind, prompting Foligno to respond with a forceful shove, showcasing the competitive spirit permeating the practice.

"That's just part of learning your strength as a kid," he said later. "He's playing against men. Maybe you're not sure if you can size up with them. Then you realize you have it in you to battle and compete."

How crucial has Nick Foligno been to the young talent gathering for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Following the intense exchange, Foligno, assuming a player-coach role, offered praise to Korchinski with a head-tap and a symbolic acknowledgment of a job well done.

Recognizing the significance of such battles for young players, Foligno emphasized the importance of understanding one's strength and resilience, crucial elements in competing at the professional level.

Indeed, Nick Foligno's insights extend beyond Korchinski to encompass all of the Blackhawks' young prospects. With players like Lukas Reichel, Connor Bedard, Landon Slaggert, Alex Vlasic, and Wyatt Kaiser facing similar challenges, the message resonates deeply.

As the Chicago Blackhawks continue to develop their promising young core, players like Nick Foligno will be crucial to helping the talented youth and molding them into NHL players.

"That's not just Kevin; that's every young kid that has a little more to give. Sometimes you defer like, 'Oh, they're older and I'm not going to get there.' But you've got to show you can push back."

For Korchinski and Reichel, in particular, the focus on building muscle and weight emerges as a priority heading into the offseason.

Luke Richardson, acknowledging Korchinski's sturdy physique, emphasizes the importance of leveraging strength to establish positioning and compete effectively against seasoned opponents.

With each battle, each shove, and each hard-fought battle won, young prospects like Korchinski begin to assert themselves, gradually molding into formidable competitors. And as they continue to hone their skills and physicality, they inch closer to fulfilling their potential as impactful contributors to the Blackhawks and the NHL as a whole.