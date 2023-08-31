WWE RAW star Ludwig Kaiser pays tribute to Bray Wyatt (Exclusive)

Ludwig Kaiser recently discussed the close bond he shared with Bray Wyatt behind the scenes in WWE.

Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, unexpectedly passed away on August 24 at the age of 36. The three-time world champion was one of the most well-liked members of the WWE roster.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Kaiser gave his thoughts on Wyatt as both a human being and a performer:

"He was a very special person in so many different aspects. Such a creative mind. Very, very nice person, very kind person. I met him a couple of years ago for the very first time, and I've seen him going through all those different phases in his career. All of them felt so special in their very own way, and he always made so much out of so little, I felt like, no matter where he was, no matter what stage of his career." [0:31 – 1:05]

Watch the video above to hear more from Kaiser about various WWE topics, including what the future might hold for his real-life girlfriend Tiffany Stratton.

How Bray Wyatt and Ludwig Kaiser are linked

Like many WWE stars, Bray Wyatt and Ludwig Kaiser come from wrestling families. Kaiser's father Axel Dieter is widely viewed as one of the greatest German wrestlers of all time. In the 1970s, Dieter shared the ring with Wyatt's grandfather Blackjack Mulligan in Japan.

Kaiser added that he and Bray Wyatt used to talk about their family's history together in the wrestling industry:

"My dad was a professional wrestler [and] wrestled against his grandfather many, many years ago. I remember when I first met him we talked about that. We would watch old pictures from Japan where my dad and his grandfather were on [shows together]. It's very hard to process still. So out of nowhere, such a beautiful and kind person. I think, just like everybody, I'm still shocked. Can't really believe it yet. [The] WWE Universe definitely lost one of the greatest of all time." [1:07 – 1:50]

Several WWE stars have paid tribute to Wyatt over the last few days. Alpha Academy member Otis was among those who shared memories of the former WWE Champion in a heartfelt video this week.

What is your favorite Bray Wyatt moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE RAW Superstar Ludwig Kaiser is all set for WWE Superstar Spectacle which will take place at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium (Gachibowli Indoor Stadium), Hyderabad, India, on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE RAW every Tuesday on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 5.30 am IST.

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of WWE in India.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.