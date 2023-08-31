Otis reveals Bray Wyatt's last message to him

WWE Superstar Otis has revealed Bray Wyatt's last message to him before his passing.

Otis has come a long way in WWE over the years. His love triangle with Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler in early 2020 was the turning point of his career. He is still one of the most popular acts in all of the company.

The Alpha Academy member recently opened up about his memories of Bray Wyatt in a WWE video that was shared on YouTube. He talked about his last meeting with Wyatt, months before his untimely passing.

Here's what he said:

"But I think the last time I saw him before his passing was he was coming back to work with LA Knight, and JoJo, all the kids are there. It was beautiful. And I had just finished my Stephen King book, The Pet Sematary, coz of my dyslexia. And my first book ever read from front to back. And he was like, he goes, 'Hey, I heard!' He mentioned that, and I had no idea he even saw it. So to me, it was like more happiness." [28:27-28:54]

Otis and Bray Wyatt never crossed paths on WWE TV

Although Otis and Wyatt were mainstays on WWE TV at the same time for long stretches of time, the stars never aligned, and they never faced each other in the ring.

Otis spent the better part of his career as a mid-card act, while Wyatt was mostly used as a main event attraction.

Otis also said that The Wyatt Family was a breath of fresh air to him. He further stated that he looked up to The Wyatt Family and felt that they were killing it in WWE.

Would you have liked to see an Otis vs. Bray Wyatt showdown on WWE TV?

Please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use Otis' quotes!