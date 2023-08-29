New details emerge regarding Bray Wyatt’s tragic passing

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt tragically passed away last week at the age of 36. A new report has emerged detailing what took place before his death.

Last Thursday, Triple H broke the news on Twitter that the former Universal Champion took his last breath that day, leaving the entire world in shock. It was reported that earlier this year, he had a bout with COVID that exacerbated his heart issues. The report also mentioned that a heart attack was the reason behind his untimely passing.

According to TMZ, Bray Wyatt didn't have a doctor-recommended heart defibrillator with him when his body was discovered. As per law enforcement records that the site obtained, the former WWE Champion had informed Jojo Offerman, his partner, that he was going to take a nap. She then became concerned when his alarm went off for an hour without stopping.

The report goes on to mention that Bray was found in his bed not breathing and was turning blue. Jojo called 911, and although attempts at CPR were made, he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Due to his heart complications, Wyatt had an appointment with doctors on the morning of his passing and was advised to keep wearing an external heart defibrillator. However, investigators found that he wasn't wearing it at the time of his death. The device was later located in his parked car in the driveway. It's not known whether wearing the defibrillator would have saved his life.

WWE paid tribute to Bray Wyatt on SmackDown last week

The latest episode of SmackDown was dedicated to WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt. The stage was filled with a bunch of talent, and there was a 10-bell salute for both wrestlers.

In the main event of the show, Wyatt's last opponent, LA Knight, collided with Finn Balor in a singles match. The Megastar talked about his Royal Rumble opponent before the match started and defeated Balor to close the show.

What's your favorite Bray Wyatt moment? Sound off in the comments below!

