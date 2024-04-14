Nick Jensen Injury: Why did Capitals defenseman exit game against Lightning?

Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen suffered an injury in a collision with the Tampa Bay Lightning player Michael Eyssimont during a game, resulting in Jensen being stretchered off the ice to the locker room.

The hit stemmed from a dump-in into the offensive zone by Jensen, who was then struck by Eyssimont. The impact saw the defenseman barrelling into the board, hitting his head and shoulder. The refs considered the play and ended the period early, with 1:41 seconds left in the first.

Expand Tweet

Eyssimont received a 5-minute major penalty and was involved in a fight with Capitals player, Nic Dowd. The hit on Jensen was deemed legal in the second period.

In a statement by the Capitals PR:

"#Caps defenseman Nick Jensen sustained an injury after a collision with Tampa Bay’s player Michael Eyssimont in the first period. Jensen is conscious, alert and has the use of all his extremities. He will continue to be monitored by the team’s medical personnel."

Expand Tweet

Nick Jensen is now active and walking on his own. He left the arena with his own strength and did not have to go to the hospital. However, he will be evaluated by the Washington Capitals medical personnel in the coming days.

Nick Jensen's Washington Capitals teammates rally around the player to win a crucial game against the Lightning

The Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in a physical and gritty game on April 13. The shorthanded defense of the Capitals put together a solid effort to beat the Lightning.

The Capitals opened the scoring twice in the first period, but the Lightning responded with two goals of their own, trying the game at 2-2. In the third period, the Capitals pulled ahead, scoring two more goals to win.

Nick Jensen played seven minutes of the game and had one shot on the goal.

The Washington Capitals' next two games will not be easy against the Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers, to battle for the wildcard spot in the playoffs.