Watch: Michael Eyssimont’s controversial hit sends Nick Jensen off the ice unconscious

Washington Capitals Defenseman Nick Jensen took a hard hit during the first period of tonight’s Lightning Capitals tilt.

Lightning forward, Michael Eyysimont caught Jensen with a brutal open-ice hit. Jensen barreled into the board, slamming his shoulder and head on the ice and boards.

Check out the play here:

Expand Tweet

Jensen left the ice on a stretcher. To compound the issue, the officials did not penalize Eyssimont for the hit. The Capitals bench and especially head coach Spencer Carbery were furious, calling for a penalty.

The league has strongly cracked down on dangerous hits, particularly hits where the primary point of contact is the head. However, in this instance, the primary point of contact did not appear to be Jensen’s head. Moreover, Jensen's collision with the boards worsened the severity of the impact.

The good news is that the hit wasn’t nearly as bad as it looked. The Washington Post has reported that Jensen is doing well considering the circumstances. The Post reported a statement released by the Capitals saying that Jensen:

"Is conscious, alert and has the use of all his extremities. He will continue to be monitored by the team’s medical personnel."

The Caps, hockey fans around the league, and Nick Jensen’s family can all breathe a collective sigh of relief.

There’s no telling how long Jensen will be out. With a couple of games left in the season, it's likely that his season is over unless the Capitals clinch a playoff berth.

The Capitals Avenge Nick Jensen

The Capitals got revenge on the Lightning, taking the game with a 4-2 win. John Carlson got the game-winner at 8:29 of the third period. The power play marker was Carlson’s 9th goal of the year.

With the win, the Capitals have collected 87 points in the year, tying them with the Philadelphia Flyers, and pushing them into the second wildcard spot. Momentarily, the Caps hold a one-point lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins are facing off against the Boston Bruins tonight. A Pens loss would put Washington in control of the final playoff ticket in the East with two games to play. With upcoming games against the Bruins and Flyers, the Capitals will sorely miss Nick Jensen.

On the bright side, Jensen could still play this season if the Capitals lock up a postseason berth. While he may not be ready for game one, there’s a good possibility he could suit up at some point, especially if the Capitals make a long playoff run.

As the second wildcard, the Capitals would most likely face division rivals, the New York Rangers. But if there’s one player to count on, it is Alex Ovechkin. He can turn it up in the playoffs, hopefully buying enough time for Jensen’s return to the lineup.