NHL analyst Nick Kypreos expressed confusion over the Toronto Maple Leafs’ decision to let Pontus Holmberg enter free agency.

Ad

Holmberg signed a two-year, $3.1 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 26-year-old, who was a restricted free agent, was not qualified by the Maple Leafs due to his arbitration rights.

On Sportsnet 590, Kypreos questioned why the team didn’t qualify Holmberg, calling the move perplexing and wondering how general manager Brad Treliving failed to negotiate with him.

"The one that's perplexing to me is my guy, Pontus Holmberg. Restricted free agent. To me, qualify him. To me, this is— How did Treliving not talk? So weird," Kypreos said."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving explains decision not to qualify Pontus Holmberg

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving addressed the decision not to qualify Pontus Holmberg, explaining that once Holmberg entered the free agent market, he became available to all teams.

Treliving noted that the decision wasn’t due to dissatisfaction with Holmberg, as the team valued him, but his arbitration rights complicated matters.

Ad

"Well, once he gets into the market, he becomes open to everybody. And really, it wasn't necessarily a situation we didn't like the player, we did. He had arb rights," Treliving explained on Tuesday afternoon (via THN).

Despite discussions with Holmberg’s representatives, the two sides couldn’t agree on a suitable number. Treliving added that unrestricted free agents often sign for less without arbitration looming.

Ad

"Now, once you get into the UFA, a lot of times that number will come down because you're not attached to the arbitration. So we like Pontus. We've had discussions and talked to each other prior to us not qualifying him, but I think it's probably a fair bet to say that he has hit the market and we'll see where it goes," The GM added.

Ad

Pontus Holmerg was drafted 156th overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2018 NHL draft. The 26-year-old spent four seasons with the club, accumulating 49 points through 19 goals and 30 assists in 159 career games.

Also Read: Matthew Knies makes his feelings known about Mitch Marner's trade to Golden Knights

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama