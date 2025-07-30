Nick Suzuki’s wife Caitlin shares recaps couple's dreamy pre-wedding yacht photoshoot in Turks and Caicos

Earlier this week, Habs captain Nick Suzuki’s wife Caitlin Fitzgerald shared a five-photo carousel on Instagram, offering a look at her and Suzuki’s pre-wedding yacht photoshoot in Turks and Caicos.The first image showed the couple standing barefoot at the bow of the yacht. Caitlin wore a flowing white dress, while Nick was dressed in light-colored casual wear. They leaned in close with the ocean in the background.“The night before ✨,” she captioned the post.The second photo featured an open view of the sea at sunset. The third click showed the yacht from a distance as the couple shared a moment silhouetted by the setting sun. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn another picture, Nick was seen pressing a kiss to Caitlin’s shoulder. She wore an off-the-shoulder cream dress, while Suzuki donned a white shirt and shorts. The final image showed the couple standing together near the front of the yacht.Nick Suzuki and Caitlin Fitzgerald married in Turks and Caicos, hosted reception in MontrealEarlier last month, Nick Suzuki and his longtime partner Caitlin Fitzgerald tied the knot in a private ceremony in Turks and Caicos. The couple later shared photos from their June 9 wedding earlier this month.The pictures included scenes of the couple walking on the beach at sunset, standing in a rocky cove decorated with flowers and exchanging vows beside the ocean. One close-up featured Caitlin wearing a lace veil glowing in golden sunlight.“Just the two of us, forever🕊️ june 9th, 2025,” Caitlin captioned the post.Another photo showed their vow booklets and rings arranged in a sunlit flat-lay, and the final slide featured their romantic candlelit dinner setup after dark. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis past weekend, they hosted their official wedding reception in Montreal, Quebec. The event was attended by several of Nick’s current and former teammates, including Canadiens forward Patrik Laine and his wife Jordan Leigh.On Sunday, Jordan Leigh shared a series of Instagram stories from the reception. One of the photos showed Nick and Caitlin pouring champagne into a tall glass tower. Nick was dressed in a dark suit and white shirt, while Caitlin wore a strapless white bridal gown.The next few stories gave a look at the reception setup showing long tables arranged under a large tent with chandeliers, floral centerpieces and candles. Another close-up featured the table settings, including printed menus, glasses, and a black-and-white photo booth strip featuring Jordan and Patrik.One clip showed Nick Suzuki dancing with a guest on the dance floor, another saw a live singer performing on stage as the dance floor filled with guests. One of the last clips showed Patrik Laine and Cole Caufield dancing under blue party lights.