Nikita Grebenkin reveals his conversation with Maple Leafs GM after trade to Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers forward Nikita Grebenkin revealed his conversation with Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving following his trade at this year’s deadline.

In his March 26 appearance on TSN, Grebenkin spoke with Maple Leafs insider Mark Masters regarding the discussion he had with Brad Treliving once the Leafs-Flyers trade was completed.

Grebenkin stated:

“I wait trade, and don't worry, this trade 95% I understand, 95% Leafs traded me and no surprise to me. Brad Treliving tell me, 'Nikita, you nice guy, but we traded you. I speak 'Brad no problem, Go Leafs Go'.”

Grebenkin was part of the return the Leafs sent to the Flyers for Scott Laughton at this year’s trade deadline. Toronto sent Grebenkin and a first-round pick to Philly in exchange for Laughton and a sixth-rounder.

While Grebenkin stated that he wasn’t surprised by the trade, the young Russian forward showed a great deal of maturity in the way he handled the overall situation. Grebenkin concluded his comments by stating:

“It's business. Yeah, I don't worry, really don't worry."

Indeed, hockey has a business side. Unfortunately, players get traded sometimes. But it makes the entire process easier when players, like Grebenkin, understand the transactional nature of being a professional athlete.

Scott Laughton’s struggles adjusting to Toronto Maple Leafs

The other major piece of the Leafs-Flyers swap this past trade deadline was Scott Laughton. The 30-year-old center was acquired with the hope of providing depth down the middle. However, Laughton has struggled since joining the Leafs.

As it stands, Laughton has yet to record his first point with the Leafs in nine games. While Laughton wasn’t acquired to be a 50-goal scorer, the team expects him to chip in offensively while playing a well-rounded game.

Thus far, coach Craig Berube has experimented with Laughton in various spots. Berube has placed Laughton in various bottom-nine roles, hoping to find the right fit for the Toronto-area native.

NHL.com quoted Berube’s thoughts regarding Laughton’s struggles, stating:

“He’s trying to probably play the game without making mistakes, and he’s overthinking things instead of just playing.”

Berube’s comments underscore the pressure that players often feel when joining a big-market club like the Maple Leafs. But Berube’s more focused on having Laughton play to his strengths as opposed to “pleasing people.”

Berube added:

“He’s got to forget about pleasing and play and do your thing. You’re a good player. That’s why you’re in the National Hockey League and played for a long time.”

The Maple Leafs hope that Laughton can loosen up and do his things as they eye first place in the Atlantic Division. Winning the division would remove Toronto from the collision course that would be a first-round playoff series with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

