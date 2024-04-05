Nikita Kucherov correlated to Michael Jordan by Tampa Bay Lightning teammate

Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov has drawn comparisons to NBA icon Michael Jordan for his tireless work ethic and dedication to improving his game.

According to teammate Mikhail Sergachev, Kucherov was back on the ice just one week after the Lightning's disappointing first-round playoff exit last season. While most players took an extended break, Kucherov relentlessly worked on his skills, taking pucks off the boards, making passes, and honing his shot and edges.

“You hear a lot of Michael Jordan stuff and how relentless he was — he always wanted to be better. You find a lot of that in Kuch.” Sergachev said to The Athletic.

Kucherov's specific offseason training regimen involves taking 60 rimmed pucks off the boards and making 100 passes, followed by 40 zone entries, and repeating.

It's this dedication and commitment to mastering the subtle aspects of his game that draws comparisons to Jordan's famous work ethic.

“If guys were missing a skate with him, he’d tell them, ‘You miss one more skate, you’re done. We’re not skating anymore together, so find another partner,'” Sergachev said. “That’s how it works with Kuch.”

Mikhail Sergachev on Nikita Kucherov’s path to Hall of Fame

At the age of 30, Nikita Kucherov already has two Stanley Cups and a Hart Trophy to his name. He joins the elite company as one of just three players in NHL history to record 90+ points over three straight postseasons, along with Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.

“He’s actually happy people talk about hockey players and hockey in general,” Sergachev said. “I don’t think he ever says, ‘I get (ticked) off,’ because he needs to be talked about more for what he does."

"I feel like people will understand that he’s one of the best hockey players to ever play the game sooner or later. Whenever he’s done playing, he’ll be in the Hall of Fame, for sure. It’s just a matter of time,” Sergachev added.

According to teammates, Nikita Kucherov's performance this season has been his finest work yet. With the Lightning more injury-riddled and cap-strapped than in past years, Kucherov has carried the team to contention with his league-leading 130 points in just 74 games.