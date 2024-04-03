WATCH: Nikita Zadorov ejected for slamming Brett Howden head-first into boards 

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights for a dangerous hit on Brett Howden.

During the first period, Zadorov slammed Howden head-first into the boards while Howden's back was turned.

The incident occurred as Howden was attempting to move the puck up the ice behind the Canucks' goalpost. Zadorov checked him forcefully from behind, crushing Howden face-first into the boards. Howden appeared shaken up after the collision as he slowly picked himself up off the ice.

After review, referees assessed Zadorov a five-minute major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct, subsequently ejecting him from the contest.

Zadorov’s hit on Howden was his second penalty on the night following high sticking in the same period.

Nikita Zadorov has 100 penalty minutes this season with six goals and 12 assists.

The defenseman was suspended for two games in February for delivering a hit to the head of Detroit Red Wings' Lucas Raymond.

Zadorov joined the Canucks after being traded from the Calgary Flames on November 30, 2023.

Nikita Zadorov's response to 2-game suspension due to hit on Lucas Raymond

Nikita Zadorov accepted responsibility for the dangerous hit that earned him a two-game suspension in February. Zadorov was banned for a blindside blow to the head of Detroit's Lucas Raymond:

"I thought he was gonna keep going and I can time my hit over there. But when he passed it he kind of made a motion towards the middle," Zadorov explained after returning from the suspension.

"Completely missed him and hit him in the head. He's a little guy so like it could happen but I'm way bigger than most of my opponents when I hit for sure. So it could happen but it was clearly head contact there."

As a big-bodied player, Zadorov acknowledged there's always a chance of incidental head contact. However, he noted his 11-year NHL career has been largely clean aside from this incident:

"I try my best to play physical hockey," Zadorov reiterated.

He expressed satisfaction that Vancouver won both games during his suspension:

"The boys have been playing well without me, so hopefully they’ll play even better with me!"

By the end of the second period, the Canucks were trailing 5-2 against Vegas.