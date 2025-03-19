"No doubt Treliving wants to keep him" - Maple Leafs insider highlights team's desire to retain $2,775,000 pending RFA  

Just 146 games into his NHL career, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies has become one of the best power forwards in hockey. After a strong rookie campaign, Knies took another big step forward, following it up with an even sophomore season.

Knies has shown his offensive abilities, producing 44 points (24 goals, 20 assists) in 63 games while playing a physical style of game having delivered 149 hits thus far.

Knies' play and production combined with the large salary cap increase expected in the coming years places him in a great position to cash in this summer as a pending restricted free agent.

On Tuesday, Sportsnet NHL writer and Leafs reporter Luke Fox wrote an article, listing the top 12 pending RFAs in 2025. Knies was number five on the list, and Fox provided insight into where things currently stand.

"In speaking with Knies, he has made it clear that he loves being a Maple Leaf and has no thoughts of leaving Toronto. He has politely declined to publicly discuss the state of extension talks, but there is no doubt Treliving wants to keep him in the fold, rebuffing rival GMs' trade interest at the deadline," Fox wrote.

Knies is in the third season of his three-year, $2,775,000 entry-level contract, which he signed with the Maple Leafs in 2023.

The Toronto Maple Leafs hit a home run drafting Matthew Knies in 2021

Matthew Knies has proven to be a steal of a draft pick by former Maple Leafs, now Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas.

The Phoenix, Arizona, native was selected with the 57th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NHL draft. However, Knies currently has the 11th-most points and seventh-most goals of any player from that draft class. Knies is also one of two players selected outside of the first round to have appeared in over 100 NHL games with Lightning defenseman JJ Moser (246 games).

The Toronto Maple Leafs did not have a first-round pick in 2021, but they ultimately ended up with a first-round talent in Knies. When you're consistently trading away draft picks while trying to compete for the Stanley Cup, hitting on mid-round selections like this is critical.

Knies and the Maple Leafs are back in action on Wednesday for a matchup with the high-flying Colorado Avalanche. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

