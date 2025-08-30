Noah Dobson is beginning a new part of his career with the Montreal Canadiens and has spoken openly about what it means to him. The 25-year-old defenceman was traded from the New York Islanders in June. He signed an eight-year, $76 million contract instead of testing free agency.Dobson explained how special it feels to play in a big market and wear the Canadiens jersey.“It’s a privilege to play for the Montreal Canadiens,&quot; Dobson said. &quot;It’s exciting, you embrace that … Playing at the Bell Centre 41 times a year is special. You don’t take that for granted. I’m just going to embrace the opportunity.”In June, he also shared why joining the Canadiens was such an easy decision.&quot;Just the opportunity to be part of the Montreal Canadiens, it’s an honor,&quot; he said, via NHL.com. &quot;It’s the best hockey market in the world. The fans are incredible.&quot;I love playing at the Bell Centre, and just also the group of players they have already and the talent they have on that team and what they’ve been building. I’m just super excited to join that group and add to it, and excited about what we can do down the road here in the future.”Drafted 12th by the Islanders in 2018, Dobson has played six NHL seasons and appeared in 388 regular-season games. Last season, he had 39 points in 71 games but finished with a -16 rating. He played 31 playoff games, contributing 10 points, and is often trusted with over 20 minutes of ice time a night, including power play duties.Ilya Sorokin's comments on Noah Dobson trade and his role with HabsEarlier in July, Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin spoke about Noah Dobson’s trade to the Montreal Canadiens. Sorokin admitted he was surprised.&quot;The salary cap forces tough decisions -- it’s business,&quot; Sorokin said, about the Dobson trade. &quot;Dobson got a good deal in Montreal, and I wish him nothing but success.&quot;In early August, NHL analyst Stu Cowan spoke on The Sick Podcast about Dobson. He said Dobson will play a crucial role in the Habs' blue line, easing the load on other defensemen.&quot;It's gonna reduce the ice time for everybody, right?&quot; Cowan said. &quot;He's gonna eat up a lot of minutes.&quot;Cowan expects Dobson to start with Kaiden Guhle. Additionally, Cowan said Dobson’s addition moves Mike Matheson and Lane Hutson to the second pairing.