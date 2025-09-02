  • home icon
  Noah Dobson's wife Alexa drops "summer of dreams" photo dump encompassing their dreamy wedding & move to Montreal

Noah Dobson's wife Alexa drops "summer of dreams" photo dump encompassing their dreamy wedding & move to Montreal

By ARJUN B
Published Sep 02, 2025 11:31 GMT
NHL: New York Islanders at Columbus Blue Jackets
Noah Dobson's wife Alexa drops "summer of dreams" photo dump on IG

Montreal Canadiens’ defenseman Noah Dobson’s wife, Alexa, gave fans a glimpse into their whirlwind summer with a photo dump on Instagram on Tuesday. The post highlighted their wedding and move to Montreal.

"Summer of DREAMS," Alexa captioned the post.
Noah Dobson&rsquo;s wife, Alexa IG post - Credits: @ alexadobson
Noah Dobson’s wife, Alexa IG post - Credits: @ alexadobson

Dobson and Alexa, an American sports reporter, tied the knot on July 1, 2025, at the historic Rosecliff Mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

The post featured everything from their wedding celebrations and photoshoots to clips of Alexa dancing and partying with friends. She also included a shot of Dobson wearing his new Canadiens jersey after being traded from the Islanders in June, along with glimpses of their move boxes stacked in their new apartment and home renovations underway.

Other highlights showed more relaxed moments, like Dobson swimming in a lake and going on a yacht.

Noah Dobson on his trade to the Montreal Canadiens

After landing Noah Dobson, the Canadiens quickly locked him up with an eight-year, $76 million deal.

Joining a franchise as storied and high-profile as Montreal comes with plenty of pressure, but Dobson isn’t shying away from it. Speaking with reporters, including Habs 360’s Chris G, Dobson said that he’s thrilled to wear the Canadiens jersey.

"It's a privilege to play for the Montreal Canadiens," Dobson said. "It's exciting. You embrace that. As a kid growing up in East Coast Canada, being on the Montreal Canadiens is pretty cool. Playing at the Bell Centre 41 games a year is special."
"I love playing at the Bell Centre, and just also the group of players they have already and the talent they have on that team and what they’ve been building... excited about what we can do down the road here in the future.”

Last season, Dobson suited up for 71 games with the Islanders, where he chipped in 10 goals and 29 assists.

Noah Dobson logged over 23 minutes a night and picked up 28 penalty minutes along the way. Since breaking into the league in 2019-20, he has put together 230 points, 50 goals and 180 assists across 388 regular-season games.

He’s also got playoff experience. Dobson appeared in 31 postseason games and recorded 10 assists during that stretch.

