Noah Dobson’s wife Alexa gushes over ‘fairytale’ experience of marrying beau in the same Rhode Island location as John F. Kennedy

Earlier this month, Habs defenseman Noah Dobson married sports reporter Alexa Serowik in Newport, Rhode Island. The wedding ceremony was held on July 1 at St. Mary’s Church, the same location where John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy got married.

The ceremony was followed by a Gatsby-inspired reception at Rosecliff Mansion. In an interview with People Magazine, Alexa called the wedding a fairytale experience. She said:

“It’s wholeheartedly been a fairy tale and dream come true. Noah tops the list in that respect. It feels like I’ve come full circle in Newport from going to the mansions as a child, to reporting there, to now marrying the love of my life there. The whole thing is a fairy tale.”

She shared that the couple met on the Raya app in early 2022 and bonded over long calls and FaceTime chats before meeting in person. Dobson proposed on a beach in Prince Edward Island in July last year.

“Both of us were on a flight so we ended up chatting the whole night on the app,” Serowik shared. “I was flying home to Boston from Miami after covering the Patriots versus Dolphins game with ABC6 and he was flying back to New York from a road trip with the team.”

"After weeks of a lot of FaceTiming, texting and talking on the phone, I visited him in New York, I was based in Boston at the time, and the rest was history."

Alexa also described marriage as a sacred vow and shared that the couple carefully planned every moment of the two-day celebration.

Noah Dobson’s wedding was attended by his former Islanders teammates

The event was attended by close friends and former New York Islanders teammates, including Mathew Barzal, Matt Martin, Anthony Beauvillier and Jean-Gabriel Pageau. The festivities began on June 30 with a welcome party followed by the church ceremony and reception on Canada Day.

Anthony Beauvillier’s partner Emma Simard shared several photos from the wedding on her Instagram afterwards. In the caption, she wrote:

“Just Love 🖤 Celebrating the Dobsons 🫶🏼.”

One image saw her and Beauvillier sharing a kiss in front of Rosecliff Mansion. Another photo captured Noah and Alexa dancing, with Noah in a white tuxedo jacket and Alexa in a white gown. Pageau and his partner Camille also posed for pictures in front of a gold decorative wall alongside Beauvillier and Simard.

