"Nobody was going to offersheet him": NHL fans react as Matt Rempe signs $2M contract extension with NY Rangers

Matt Rempe is staying in New York for at least two more years.

The fan favorite has agreed to a two-year, $1,950,000 contract extension to remain a Ranger. Rempe was a pending RFA, having just played out the final season of his three-year, $2,460,000 entry-level contract signed in 2021.

The 6'9', 255-pound winger has been a polarizing player since stepping into the league, but has shown the ability to be a solid fourth-line forward when he doesn't cross the line. The Rangers believe that he's matured enough to reward him with an extension for another two seasons.

Trending

NHL fans have started reacting to the news on X (formerly Twitter).

"Nobody was going to offersheet him," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Offer-sheet Rempe? No one was doing that lol," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"In fairness, I feel like his play has removed him from offer sheet possibility," another fan added.

Expand Tweet

More fan reaction has come in on X.

"Yes teams were lining up to offer sheet the 6’8 penalty machine with 0 nhl level traits," one fan wrote on X.

"Great deal then thought he’d get more honestly. Excited to see Edstrom back with Carrick and Rempe. Those three were cooking before Adam got hurt," wrote another fan.

"Low ball him ...they make money off of him thru jerseys .most popular NYR right now," added one last fan.

Rempe had a pretty solid season in a reduced role, producing eight points (three goals, five assists) while being a +7 rating in just 42 games.

The Rangers were wary of a possible offer sheet on Matt Rempe

While there is no need to worry anymore, the New York Rangers had it in the back of their mind that another team could try to offer sheet Matt Rempe.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post shared the latest in an update provided on X.

"Rangers and Matt Rempe have agreed to two-year deal for what is believed somewhat under $1M per, Post has learned...Removes No. 73, an offer-sheet possibility...Rempe has been back in NY/CT for a couple of weeks, working with skills coach and in the gym," Brooks wrote.

Expand Tweet

If the 22-year-old can continue to improve his skills with the puck, there's no reason to believe he can't be an effective bottom-line forward with his size and strength.

Rempe will look to build on his first full season in the NHL and make a good impression on new head coach Mike Sullivan come training camp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama