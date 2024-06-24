Fans reacted as specu͏lation a͏b͏o͏ut Patrick Kane's potential retur͏n ͏t͏o t͏he New York Rangers mounts. TSN’s C͏hris J͏oh͏nston has ͏singled out ͏the ͏Ranger͏s as͏ ͏the leading cont͏ender for Kane’s nex͏t destination, no͏ting t͏hat͏ Rangers GM ͏Chris͏ Drur͏y is actively ͏making room under͏ the salary cap, potentially by offloading Barclay Goodr͏ow.͏

Addressing the rumors, Johnston said:

"I think Detroit still has been talking with his agent, so he's still Red Wings property till July 1st. Wouldn't surprise me though if he ends up heading to free agency."

He explained:

"Patrick Kane went through a free agent process in October, November before he returned after his hip resurfacing procedure... he feels really confident that he'll be able to take it to another level next season.

"I could understand that speculation but you know certainly seems feels as though he's going to test free agency, and if we had to pick a frontrunner, I'd say it would be New York"

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and erupted with a mix of excitement, skepticism and nostalgia as rumors swirled about Patrick Kane possibly returning to the New York Rangers.

"Not my favorite option," tweeted one.

Another tweeted on what Kane’s potential comeback could mean for the team.

"Bring him back"

Other fans shared their opinions on the rumor as well.

"He brings the energy that we desperately needed this year" one fan said

"Has to be the right deal though" one fan pointed

"you can then split the pp units" another fan commented

"Like we finally have a talented enough player to play at RW1" one fan chimed in

Kane, having earned around $121 million in his career, might be open to a lower salary for a chance to return to the Rangers and aim for success with a contender.

Frank Seravalli on Patrick Kane's potential return to the Rangers

Frank Se͏ravalli͏ has͏ hin͏ted at a poss͏ible reunion b͏etween Patrick Kane and the New York Rangers, noting ͏Kane͏'s lingering s͏e͏nse of unfinished bu͏si͏ness fr͏om his pr͏eviou͏s s͏tint. Seravall͏i remarked, according to ͏Ya͏rdBarke͏r,

"He felt like he left something on the table because he wasn’t at full strength, and I think wanted a chance to try and do that over again to make it right."

Kane’s time with the Rangers last season was overshadowed by a troublesome hip injury that eventually led to hip resurfacing surgery. Despite his departure as a free agent to Detroit, Kane reportedly considered returning to rectify his abbreviated tenure in New York.

A potential comeback for Kane would offer him a chance at redemption and showcase his ability to contribute significantly when fully fit. For the Rangers, such a move could provide a crucial boost, addressing their need for additional firepower following their postseason disappointment despite claiming the Presidents' Trophy this season.

Seravalli's insights suggest that Kane's return could potentially fill a key role in the Rangers' pursuit of playoff success, underscoring the strategic and emotional implications of his rumored homecoming to New York.