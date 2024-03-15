"Not only a fighter": Juraj Slafkovsky talks about 'The Sheriff' Arber Xhekaj and how Canadiens fans fare against their Slovak counterparts

In an exclusive blog with NHL.com/sk, Juraj Slafkovsky, in his second year with the Montreal Canadiens, shared his life experience in Canada and performances with the team.

The 19-year-old forward discussed a variety of topics, including his teammate Arber Xhekaj, also known as "The Sheriff" by Habs fans, and a comparison between Montreal and Slovakia fans.

Slafkovsky noted that Xhekaj's confidence has been shining through. He also emphasized that Xhekaj is not just known for his physicality on the ice but is also a smart player who can contribute offensively:

"I am very happy that my friend Arber Xhekaj has been playing steadily for the Canadiens since January. It's great to see how much confidence he has and how he's doing."

"I know that he is not only a 'fighter', as many see him, but that he is also very smart and can join the offensive. We spend a lot of time together. We joined the team together, and I have my fingers crossed for him."

Slafkovsky shared his perspective on the fan atmosphere in Slovakia and Montreal. The Habs forward feels that interest from the fans is higher in Slovakia, elaborating:

"During trips to the NHL and at home games, I watch Slovak fans in the stands. I always try to throw them a puck so that they have some souvenir after they have flown this far. It even seems to me that the number of fans from Slovakia to the NHL is increasing and I am very happy about that.

"As for popularity in Montreal, it's a bit beyond me because I don't go out much - I'm lazy. No, I'm just kidding. But it seems to me that the interest of the fans in Slovakia is even more intense than in Montreal, so I can handle it just fine."

Juraj Slafkovsky also revealed that it was a sad moment for him to see goaltender Jake Allen depart from the Habs during the trade deadline.

Juraj Slafkovsky lose to Bruins in OT

Boston Bruins v Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens on Thursday lost 2-1 to the Boston Bruins in overtime at the Centre Bell Arena. Slafkovsky notched up an assist on Nick Suzuki's goal.

In the blog, Juraj Slafkovsky mentioned that with 17 games remaining, he's confident of gradually improving his gameplay and aims to come up with better performances next season:

"We have 17 games left until the end of the regular season. I see it as that I will try to improve gradually, add some goals and aim to improve my performances again next season."

Juraj Slafkovsky has 35 points through 14 goals and 21 assists in 66 games this season.